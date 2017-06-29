6D Mark II brings Canon's cheapest full-frame dSLR up to date

It's been an eventful 5 years for camera technology since Canon released its prosumer-focused full-frame dSLR, the EOS 6D, including Sony launching the first full-frame mirrorless A7 in 2013 and subsequent generations of models. So it's kind of hard to get excited about the EOS 6D Mark II, which on one hand is significantly updated over its predecessor, but on the other is basically Canon just making it current for 2017. Of course, Nikon hasn't been very busy in that segment either: its competing D610 is 4 years old.

Canon plans to ship the EOS 6D Mark II at the end of July in three kit configurations: body only for $2,000, with the 24-105mm f4L IS USM II lens for $3,100 or in a kit with the 24-105mm f3.5-5.6 STM lens for $2,600. I don't know pricing or availability in other regions, but those convert to approximately £1,550, £2,300 and £2,010 or AU$2,620, AU$4,060 and AU$3,400, respectively.

What's new

Sensor, autofocus and processor. The camera incorporates a new Dual Pixel CMOS sensor -- Canon's been rolling them out across all the updated models for a couple years now -- which brings with it an updated, now on-chip, autofocus system. While the sensor is new, the AF part of it is the same as the 80D's, but with a similar point spread as the original 6D, and the Digic 7 image processor is from last year. Its sensitivity range is expanded a bit as well, down to ISO 50 below the native ISO 100 and two-thirds of a stop higher at ISO 40000.

New features. The combination of the sensor and processor allows Canon to add capabilities like 4K timelapse movie and 1080/60p recording. Canon also supplements the Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity with Bluetooth.

Improved continuous-shooting speed. Up to 6.5fps from 4.5fps, presumably with better autofocus. Autofocus responsiveness and tracking speed should also improve thanks to the new sensor/AF.

Articulated touchscreen LCD. It's Canon's first full-frame camera that doesn't have a fixed LCD, which is nice for the 6DM2 but sad for the rest; I can't think of a competing full-frame camera that hasn't already had this feature for years.

The upshot

The 6D Mark II is a notable update, but after five years that bar's kind of low. It's reasonably priced for a new full-frame dSLR, though if you're going for a dSLR, the three-year-old Nikon D750 still has comparable photo specs and is only $1,800. The Nikon's probably weaker than the 6DM2 for shooting movies and wireless connectivity, however, and the 6DM2 still has a built-in GPS, which remains a rare feature.

Specifications