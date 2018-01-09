Canary

Security camera startup Canary says its new View indoor home security camera borrows features from its inaugural $169 all-in-one device, but cuts the price to a more affordable $99 (roughly £75 and AU$125 converted). The View camera is available on Canary's site now and is expected to hit major retailers later this month.

Here's an overview of the Canary View's main features:

1080p HD resolution



147-degree field of view



Night vision



Alerts



Arming and disarming



"One-touch access" to call local law enforcement



Canary's original all-in-one camera had a lot going for it, but a too-sensitive motion detector made it frustrating to use. Let's hope the View improves on that first-gen model.

Canary also sells a rechargeable battery powered indoor/outdoor camera called the Flex, sold for $199. The existing all-in-one and Flex security cameras work with Amazon's Alexa (through Wink and IFTTT) and Google Assistant. Canary plans to introduce a new Alexa skill so you can stream live video footage to an Amazon Echo Spot, Echo Show, Fire TV or a Fire TV Stick. Canary did not say whether the new View camera would support any of these partnerships at launch.

Canary also recently announced free person alerts, after customer backlash for changes to free services (which have since been reversed). Flex cloud service subscribers will get access to a new "package detection" feature in "the first half of 2018," as well, meaning custom alerts if the camera's software thinks a package was just delivered to your home.

