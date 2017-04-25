Breville's new Precision Brewer Thermal is a far cry from your rudimentary drip coffee pot.

Instead of blindly relying on steam pressure to push hot water over ground coffee, this appliance intelligently controls the process with solid state electronics linked to powered mechanical parts. It costs $299 or £233, which converts to roughly AU$395



Specifically the Breville Precision Brewer appropriates PID temperature regulator technology from its line of sophisticated home espresso machines. PID controllers, also found in countless industrial applications, are a looped feedback system which monitors and corrects for an ideal value -- in this case a target water temperature.

The component is also paired with a mechanical water pump which can vary water flow on the fly. Both systems work together to directly steer coffee extraction towards the tastiest possible results.



According to Breville this machine can perform other slick tricks too. For instance, users will be able to select custom brewing temperatures for their drip brews to match specific coffee varieties, roast styles, and individual tastes.The coffee maker can also whip up batches of cold brew and even automatically strain the dark elixir right into a waiting carafe thanks to its internal timer and smart drip-stop valve.

When you're in the mood for a cup of true pour-over, the Breville Precision Brewer has you covered there as well. Breville plans to sell an optional accessory which quickly converts the machine into a electrically powered water delivery method for third-party pour-over cones.

