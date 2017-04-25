If you don't have the energy to perfect your morning coffee, Breville's Oracle Touch espresso machine could be ready to do the hard work for you.

This pricey appliance costs $2,500, £1,956 or roughly AU$3,308. It's the first super-automatic espresso contraption Breville has built for the home. The Oracle Touch doesn't just grind whole coffee beans, froth milk, and pull espresso shots -- it tackles all this pretty much on its own.

It's clear that Breville tapped into its experience crafting a long line of semi-automatic espresso machines, including our Editor's Choice winner the Barista Express, when it designed the Oracle Touch. While that product used a single boiler to supply hot water under high pressure for pulling quality shots of espresso, the Oracle takes things a step further. It boasts a twin set of boilers, one for preparing espresso and the other for whipping cold milk into hot liquid suitable for making lattes, flat whites, cappuccinos and other refreshing coffees.

The Oracle doesn't just grind your coffee beans directly into espresso portafilters, it can also automatically tamp their contents down into brewable beds by itself. The machine steams milk with minimum of fuss or direct handling, so you won't need to copy those complex swirling motions you've seen hot shot baristas perform.

A touchscreen display on the front of the brewer serves as the Oracle's main control center and interface. There the appliance will also accept feedback to help improve the quality of your drinks.

Details for the Breville Oracle Touch