SoundLink Revolve and Revolve Plus: Bose gives its wireless speaker line a makeover

Enlarge Image Bose

In recent months we haven't seen -- or heard -- anything terribly exciting in the portable Bluetooth speaker arena, but Bose is attempting to shake things up with a pair of new speakers -- the Revolve and Revolve Plus -- which hit stores today for $199 (£199.95, AU$299) and $299 (£279.95, AU$439), respectively.

Bose calls them the best Bluetooth speakers it's ever made and they feature a "seamless" aluminum enclosure and new acoustic design. (The speakers were leaked earlier this month by Zatz Not Funny.) Like a lot of portable Bluetooth speakers these days, they're cylindrical in shape and deliver 360-degree, omnidirectional sound.

Enlarge Image Bose

After its success with the SoundLink Mini and Mini 2, as well as its more affordable SoundLink Color and Color II speakers, Bose says it set out to redefine the relationship between size, sound and battery power in a portable Bluetooth speaker. According to the company, the speakers combine "dual-opposing passive-radiators with a powerful ultra-efficient transducer -- positioned face-down -- and a new patented acoustic deflector. With the added 'pressure-trap' to eliminate distortion, the result is dramatic."

The long and short of it is that Bose is touting the speakers' ability to play very loud for their size and push out a lot of bass (without distorting). The larger Revolve Plus obviously plays a little louder and has better bass response. I also like its integrated handle.

Alas, I haven't had a chance to try the new speakers yet, but should get a listen soon and will post a full review of both the Revolve and Revolve Plus.

Enlarge Image Bose

Key specs:

Revolve dimensions: 6 inches high, 3.25 inches deep, 1.5 lbs.

Revolve Plus dimensions: 7.25 inches high, 4 inches deep, 2 lbs.

IPX4 water-resistant

Shock resistant

Threaded tripod mount on bottom of speaker

Battery life: 12 hours (Revolve), 16 hours (Revolve Plus)

NFC tap-to-pair technology (with devices that support NFC)

Bose Connect app now connects ant two SoundLink speakers starting with Bose SoundLink Color II (stereo pairing or double-up party mode).

Integrated microphones to use as speakerphone or with Siri and Google Assistant

Color options: triple black, gray lux

Price: $199, £199.95, AU$299 (Revolve), $299, £279.95, AU$439 (Revolve Plus)