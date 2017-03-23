Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

At the moment Bonavita's 1900TS coffee maker is the best drip brewer deal around. But a new machine the company has in the works, the $190 Bonavita 8-Cup Connoisseur Brewer, just might give the 1900TS a run for its money. (UK and Australian prices weren't announced, but the 1900TS is sold in both countries, so it should appear. The US price converts to around £150 or AU$250.)

On the surface the Connoisseur Brewer looks nearly identical to Bonavita's current flagship coffee pot. It has the same compact, fireplug shape and a body draped in shiny stainless steel. Like its predecessor, the Connisseur comes with a thermal carafe, and the two also share a $190 price tag.

Bonavita says the Connisseur will feature many subtle yet important design tweaks that unlock improved performance and ultimately yield superior coffee. For instance, the new model's filter basket is physically attached to the machine, under the shower head, for more stable temperature control. The thermal carafe is physically smaller but still matches the coffee maker's 1.3-liter capacity. The pitcher will apparently have a spout that's easier to pour and it promises to keep its contents hot for longer.

If close to $200 is too much to spend on a premium coffee machine, Bonavita has another compelling appliance in the works. The $100 Entry Level 8-Cup Glass Carafe Brewer will lack a thermal decanter and is made from all plastic. Still, it should share many key components in common with the Connoisseur, including its powerful water heater and shower-head-style sprayer. ($100 converts to about £80 or AU$130.)

