CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
Smart Home

A $99 battery-powered video doorbell for your smart home

The upcoming Blink Video Doorbell will cost just $99 -- if you already have a Blink Sync Module.

Now Playing: Watch this: This smart door buzzer doesn't need wires
1:03
ces-unveiled-cm-10Enlarge Image

Meet the Blink Video Doorbell.

 Chris Monroe/CNET

Immedia, the startup behind the Blink indoor and outdoor cameras (which Amazon purchased in December 2017), today announced a new addition to its lineup -- the Blink Video Doorbell. 

Related links

Available for preorder soon, your Blink doorbell will either cost $99 or $129 (that's roughly £75/AU$130 or £95/AU$170 converted). New Blink customers without a Blink Sync Module will have to pay the higher price for the complete kit; existing customers should already have a Blink module and can expect to pay just $99. 

According to Immedia's online store, the Sync Module "acts as a hub between your Blink wireless home security cameras and the cloud" and is a required piece of hardware for your Blink Video Doorbell. Each Sync Module is supposed to be able to control up to 10 Blink devices and acts as the gateway for any cameras connected to it. Assigning Blink cameras to different modules means you can create different zones and schedules. 

august-doorbell-cam-product-photos-1.jpg
7
7 smart doorbells to watch over your front stoop

Here's an overview of the Blink Video Doorbell's key features:

  • Live video stream
  • Motion sensor
  • Two-way audio
  • Night vision

This buzzer is also supposed to be able to run on two AA lithium batteries for up to two years. You also have the option to hardwire your Blink doorbell if you want, similar to Ring's Video Doorbell 2. If you go the hardwired route, you'll be able to connect your buzzer to your home's existing doorbell chime. A Blink Doorbell Chime will be sold separately for customers relying on battery power (pricing for that accessory has not yet been announced). 

Immedia says its buzzer will work with existing Blink products and offer cloud storage for free; the startup didn't mention any planned partnerships with smart home speakers or other connected devices in its official press release. 

Find out more about the Blink Video Doorbell's preorder status here

Now Playing: Watch this: This smart door buzzer doesn't need wires
1:03

Where to Buy

Blink Video Doorbell

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Best Smart Home Devices for 2018

See All

This week on CNET News

Under-the-radar phone giant Honor has its eye on the US
Amid greater safety risks, CES 2018 amps up security
LG Display's crazy 65-inch OLED TV can roll up like a poster

Share your voice