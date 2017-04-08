Bialetti Cold Brew Coffee Maker review:

Bialetti's pitcher makes powerful cold brew in your fridge

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
Compare These

CNET Editors' Rating
Be the first to review!

The Good The Bialetti Cold Brew is compact enough to fit easily into the refrigerator for storage. It conveniently pours coffee from its glass pitcher for simple service. Its filter basket has a wide mouth to receive grounds and create less mess. Makes large batches of strong coffee concentrate.

The Bad It's more expensive than basic cold-brew coffee pitchers.You need to drain its filter basket by hand.

The Bottom Line If you seek a cold-brew gadget that's reasonably priced, fits in the fridge and decants strong java concentrate directly into glasses, you can't go wrong with the Bialetti Cold Brew Coffee Maker.

Visit manufacturer site for details.

7.6 Overall
  • Performance 8.0
  • Design 7.5
  • Features 7.0
  • Maintenance 7.5

The $30 (£29 in the UK, roughly AU$34) Bialetti Cold Brew Coffee Maker looks like any number of kitchen brewers on the market. It stands out from the pack by whipping up strong and tasty java while remaining compact enough to shoehorn into the fridge.

bialetti-cold-brew-product-photos-6.jpgEnlarge Image

The Bialetti Cold Brew coffee maker uses its pitcher to brew, pour, and store.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Bialetti steeps ground coffee in water to create big batches of cold-brew. Because it's pitcher-shaped, you can pour from it directly. Other products operate in the same fashion, one such gadget is the $25 Takeya brewer. Both products sit in the fridge as they brew and can stay there for up to two weeks. This approach is certainly more convenient than traditional cold brew coffee makers like the Oxo Cold Brew, Toddy and Filtron. These big contraptions brew at room temperature then require the extra step of straining coffee from grounds into a separate container.

Even though they're cumbersome, those large brewers all make concentrated coffee that is also delicious. Takeya's product eats up less space and is thin by comparison but has a small, narrow filter that holds less grounds. As a result the coffee beverage it makes is weaker than I prefer. Additionally the Takeya pitcher is tall, so it won't fit on short refrigerator shelves.

Best Coffee Makers of 2017 See All

  • Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker
    3.5 stars

    Those who can't live without a daily dose of strong, chilled coffee will find a friend...

  • Ratio Eight
    3.5 stars

    The $580 Ratio Eight drip brewer is extremely easy on the eyes and makes superb coffee,...

  • Technivorm Moccamaster KBT 741
    4 stars

    $300 is a lot to splurge on a drip coffee machine, but the Techivorm Moccamaster KBT 741...

This week on CNET News
Twitter sues US government over order on anti-Trump account
Modular phones: How it all fell apart
YouTube: Only channels with 10K views can make money off ads
 

Discuss: Bialetti Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Conversation powered by Livefyre