CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Beats Studio3 Wireless review: Beats' best headphone looks the same, performs better

By
Reviewed:
Updated:
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
Compare These

The Good The Beats Studio3 Wireless offers improved sound quality, noise canceling and battery life from its predecessor in the same sturdy design. Apple's W1 chip makes pairing with Apple devices dead simple. Performs well as a headset for making phone calls and and stacks up well against competing models from a sound standpoint.

The Bad Design is the same as previous model's. Does not fold flat and carrying case is somewhat bulky.

The Bottom Line Beats has taken a good wireless noise-canceling headphone and significantly increased its performance.

Visit manufacturer site for details.

8.0 Overall
  • Design 8.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Sound 9.0
  • Value 7.0

Review Sections

Update, June 1, 2018

The Beats Studio3 Wireless reviewed here was released in September 2017, and it remains one of our top picks for wireless noise-canceling headphones. While we don't rate it as highly as the Sony WH-1000XM2 and Bose QuietComfort 35 II, the price for the Beats Studio3 Wireless has dropped in recent months -- you can get it for less than $225 (£200 or AU$400) online. That makes it a more attractive option in this category.

Check out CNET's best headphones for more information on competitive products.

The original review of the Beats Studio3 Wireless -- first published November 30, 2017 and otherwise mostly unchanged -- follows.

When you've got a good thing going, why rock the boat? 

That's the philosophy behind Beats' flagship noise-canceling headphone, the Studio3 Wireless, which costs $215, £200 or AU$400. Aside from a few new color options it looks virtually identical to its predecessor, which was released four years ago. 

My first reaction to seeing the "new" high-end Beats was probably the same as yours: "Wait, it has exactly the same design as the one that came out in 2014. Really?"

Yes, really. Thanks to some stitching tweaks, the earpads are slightly softer, which makes it a touch more comfortable, but that's about it. 

Dig a little deeper, however, and changes inside abound. The new Beats is a better performing headphone on several fronts, including sound, battery life and noise canceling.  

Beats Studio3 WirelessEnlarge Image

Same on the outside, different on the inside.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

I wasn't able to crack the headphone open to see those changes, but Beats says it has completely redesigned the guts or DNA of this headphone, with not only new drivers but new circuitry that includes Apple's W1 chip found in other Beats wireless headphones -- the PowerBeats3 Wireless, the Solo3 Wireless and the BeatsX -- and Apple's AirPods

That W1 chip makes connecting the headphone to Apple devices dead simple and also helps deliver better battery life. It's now up to 22 hours with wireless and noise canceling on, double that of the previous model.  

Battery life numbers vary with volume levels, so you may not get quite that amount, but I was able to consistently hit at least 20 hours of playback and sometimes more before I had to recharge (that's slightly better than the Bose QuietComfort 35 II battery life). Turn off noise canceling and that number goes up to 40 hours. Meanwhile, the Beats Fast Fuel feature gives you three hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

Yes, this headphone works with non-Apple Bluetooth audio devices -- I paired them to a Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, for example -- but their special pairing feature is limited to Apple devices running iOS 10 or later, WatchOS 3 or later or MacOS Sierra or later. 

Stepped-up sound quality and stronger noise canceling

Aside from the battery life, the two big upgrades here are to the sound quality and noise canceling. I compared this new Studio Wireless to the older version and this model sounds slightly cleaner, with better bass definition and a bit more natural sound. It's not a huge difference -- we thought the 2014 Studio Wireless sounded good -- but it's noticeable.

Beats' sound is well known for bass bloat, but on the Studio Wireless that's a thing of past. These are relatively well-balanced headphones. There's plenty of bass but it's not overpowering or boomy. In fact, the bass was arguably a little more articulate than the bass on Sony's WH-1000XM2, which is one of the best-sounding Bluetooth headphones.

Best Headphones for 2018

See All

  • Sony WH-1000XM2

    Sony's upgraded WH-1000XM2 headphones are doing their best to dethrone the Bose QuietComfort...

  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II

    With a new button that links directly to Google Assistant on your phone, Bose's otherwise...

  • Jabra Elite 65t

    Jabra's new truly wireless earphones are superior to the AirPods in some ways and only...

  • Apple AirPods
    Starting at: $219.00

    Apple's AirPods still aren't perfect, but a series of small software upgrades have made...

  • Bose SoundSport Wireless
    Starting at: $216.00

    Bose finally has a Bluetooth sports headphone -- it's great and it isn't crazy expensive.

This week on CNET News

Apple's WWDC 2018: Forget the gadgets, it's all about services and software
Here's how quickly Facebook rebuilt its profile on me
Asia's biggest tech show proves tech is weird and awesome

Discuss Beats Studio3 Wireless