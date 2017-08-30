Wetouch Imagework

Everyone wants a television that looks good. Audio company Bang & Olufsen reckons its new BeoVision Eclipse is a TV that sounds good too.

The BeoVision Eclipse is the first television made in partnership by Bang & Olufsen with LG. It's an OLED TV, which means you'll be getting best-in-class picture quality. It has an interesting design with the glass extending down past the built-in 450-watt three-channel SoundCentre, with fabric or aluminium accents.

On board are music streaming services, internet radio and LG's WebOS 3.5 software. It can access Spotify, Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and various other services. It can also talk to Chromecast, AirPlay and Bluetooth devices. You can customise the remote control with your own shortcuts and add extra speakers to complete your surround-sound set-up.

As well as being a TV and a sound system, it's also (sort of) a remote-controlled car. The stand is on motorised wheels so you can move it around the room and angle it for the best picture wherever you're sitting. It'll also attach to a motorised wall bracket.

The BeoVision Eclipse is on sale from September. Like most B&O kit, it ain't cheap: a 55-inch model costs £8,290. Directly converted that's about $10,700 or AU$13,500. And a 65-inch version will be £11,590, which works out to roughly $14,980 or AU$18,900.