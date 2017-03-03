B&O Play's Beolit 17 looks like a Scandinavian lunch box but is really a $500 Bluetooth speaker

Enlarge Image B&O Play

B&O Play, a subsidiary of Bang & Olufsen, puts out more affordable products than those under its parent-company brand, but they're still pretty expensive. It's latest creation: the $500 (£450, AU$749) Beolit 17, a portable Bluetooth that packs some punch and has very good battery life.

Weighing 5.7 lbs. or 2.6 kg and measuring 9.05 x 7.4 x 5.3 or 3.0 x 18.9 x 13.5 cm, the Beolit 17 isn't huge, but it's certainly not in the mini Bluetooth speaker class. Following design cues of the Beolit 12 (2012) and Beolit 15 (2015), it has a boxy design that struck me as a modernist take on a lunch pail or a cooler.

I haven't heard the Beolit 17 in action, but I liked the sound of B&O Play's A1, the smallest speaker in its Bluetooth speaker line and I expect this should sound pretty impressive for its size, although there's that question of whether it's worth $500, particularly since it's not ruggedized for outdoor use (it doesn't appear to be water-resistant).

We'll let you know how it sounds as soon as we get our hands on a review sample. For now, here are the Beolit 17's notable features, according to B&O Play: