This racing car is ready to take on rocky terrain

Tired of racing electric cars at home? Axial's RR10 Bomber is ready to hit the terrain.

The Bomber is equipped to drive in rougher areas than most toy vehicles are suitable for. Axial hopes that its more adventurous abilities will make it fun for kids and adults alike.

The car rocks BFGoodrich tires along with aluminum shocks, which should help it handle drives over rocks and perhaps on a spin through the woods.

And should it fall off a 10-foot cliff, the Bomber's chassis is able to protect all of its important components.

However, being rugged doesn't come cheap, as the Bomber comes in at $400 in the US and £360 in the UK. The price roughly converts to AU$530 in Australia.

Specs