The Asus ZenFone 5Q is a $300 phone that loads up on a total of four cameras: two in the front and two in the back. The biggest selling point? Each side of the phone gets a camera that shoots 120-degree wide-angle photos. That means you can take extra-wide selfies of your background or big group of friends, or an extra-wide shot of the scene ahead of you.

The other cameras include a 16-megapixel shooter on the back of the phone and a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

Unlike the Asus ZenFone 5, the ZenFone 5Q isn't a lookalike of the iPhone X ($1,829.00 at Apple). There's no notch at the top and the dual rear camera is placed in the middle back of the phone, above the fingerprint sensor. The ZenFone 5Q has an edge-to-edge display, with slim bezels, an 18:9 screen ratio and curved metal edges.

The midnight black color of the Asus ZenFone 5Q is now available for $299, which is about £225 or AU$400. In the US it sells at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Newegg and Abt. You can also buy it in moonlight white from Amazon, B&H, and Newegg.

Asus ZenFone 5Q specs

6-inch screen 2,160x1,080-pixel display with 18:9 ratio



16-megapixel rear camera with a secondary 120-degree wide-angle camera



20-megapixel front camera with a secondary 120-degree wide-angle camera



Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor



3,300mAh battery



Android Oreo



64GB of storage



4GB of RAM



