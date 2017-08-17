Asus

Do you like dual cameras on your phones? If so, Asus has six pieces of good news for you -- in the form of six newly announced ZenFone 4 phones, each equipped with a dual camera.

The range -- which includes the ZenFone 4 Selfie and Selfie Pro phones, which are equipped with dual cameras on their fronts, plus the budget-range ZenFone 4 Max and Max Pro -- may be difficult for you to navigate through. We'll make it simple: The the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Pro phones are the ones you want.

Both feature dual-cameras, but with a different take. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660-powered ZenFone 4's rear shooters are of the wide-angle variety, similar to the LG G6. This gives it the ability to let you take in a bigger shot, but you won't be able to do cool bokeh pictures like the iPhone 7 Plus ($1,269.00 at Apple).

For that, you'll have to look to the ZenFone 4 Pro, which is the most powerful phone in the Asus lineup. It packs the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the same chip found in Samsung's Galaxy S8, and its rear cameras lets you shoot with 2x optical zoom.

Besides wide angles and optical zoom, both phones tout great low-light shots thanks to large 1.4um sensor pixels, a F1.8 aperture and 4-axis OIS to help you get that. We'll be testing these cameras out thoroughly when we get a review unit in the future, of course.

Both phones feature a 5.5-inch full-HD display, though the Pro has a leg up with a bright AMOLED display, while the standard model runs a Super IPS+ display. The ZenFone 4 will have a starting price of $399 (£310, AU$500), while the Pro model will be more expensive at $599 (£465, AU$755).

Quick specs

Asus ZenFone 4

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660



Dual-camera 12-megapixel rear, 8-megapixel, wide-angle 120-degree



Front 8-megapixel camera



5.5-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) AMOLED



Dual-SIM



Asus ZenFone 4 Pro

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835



Dual-camera 12-megapixel rear, 16-megapixel 2x zoom



Front 8-megapixel camera



5.5-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) AMOLED



Dual-SIM



Looks wise, both phones lack the antenna bands usually seen on competitors, but this isn't new -- the older ZenFone 3 sported this design feature. If anything, based on the pictures, the new ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Pro look like iPhones with Samsung's Home button.

Check the table below for a breakdown of the different models.