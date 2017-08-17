Asus

Forget taking good-looking landscapes or zooming in for a closer look. It's all about the selfies, and the ZenFone 4 Selfie and Selfie Pro are made for it.

As the names suggest, the two new phones from Asus are all about letting you take that perfect picture from the front, and each ZenFone boasts two snappers: one a normal camera and the other a wide-angle shooter with a 120-degree field of view so you can take bigger group shots.

And because it's designed as a selfie camera, the front cameras come with built-in software designed to make you look even better, such as features that let you slim your cheeks, one that softens your skin and one that makes your eyes bigger. I've tried phones with similar features before -- they work sometimes, but other times it just looks like you overdid the airbrushing.

Apart from selfies, the ZenFone 4 Selfie does come clad in a premium-looking metal unibody design, and looks quite similar to the ZenFone 4 (though this is no surprise, given that they are from the same range).

Word of warning though, while the ZenFone 4 Selfie has a 5.5-inch screen, it doesn't have the usual full-HD resolution on flagships -- if you want that, you'll have to get the Selfie Pro.

The Selfie will have a starting retail price of $279 (£215, AU$350 converted) while the Selfie Pro starts from $379 (£295, AU$475 converted).

Quick specs

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430



Front dual-cameras 20-megapixel main, 8-megapixel wide angle 120-degree



Rear 16-megapixel camera



Selfie camera modes -- skin whitening, makes eyes bigger, skin softening, cheek thinning



5.5-inch HD (1,280x720 pixels) display



Dual-SIM



Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro