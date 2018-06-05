CNET también está disponible en español.

Asus refreshes the stolid VivoBook S13, S14 and S15 line

While it lacks the cool features of its more flashy companions announced at Computex, the workhorse of the Asus laptop range gets bold new colors.

The Asus VivoBook S13, S14 and S15 get announced on stage. 

 Aloysius Low/CNET

While the new VivoBook S13, S14 and S15 didn't quite draw the same amount of wow as the other Asus announcements here at Computex, these not-so-flashy laptops get the job done, and this time, they get to do it in bright, bold colors.

Clad in green, grey, blue, black and gold and loaded with an 8th generation Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processor as well as Nvidia GeForce MX150 discrete graphics, the S13, S14 and S15 is seems like the perfect notebook for those who want to do some casual gaming as well.

Like its other new laptops, the VivoBook S14 and S15 come with ErgoLift, which raises the keyboard slightly off the table for a more desktop-ish typing experience. I'm personally a fan of this design tweak -- it makes typing a lot easier compared to when the laptop is just flat on the table.

Weighing in at just 1.2 kg (2.6 lbs) for the S13, 1.4 kg (3 lbs) for the 14-inch S14 and 1.8 kg (4 lbs) for the 15.6-inch S15, the trio of VivBooks are pretty portable as well. The 42Wh battery should also live up to Asus's all day battery life claims and will support fast charging with 0 to 60 percent in 49 minutes.

Quick specs

  • Processor: Intel Core i7 8550U, i5 8250U and i3 8130U
  • Display: 13-inch full-HD, 14-inch full-HD, 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels), 15.-inch HD (1,366 x 768 pixels)
  • Memory: up to 16GB RAM
  • Storage: Up to 1TB (S14), 2TB HDD (S15) or up to 512GB SSD
  • Battery: 3-cell 42Wh lithium-prismatic

