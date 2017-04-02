Gaming laptops are not known for being small and unassuming. High-performance components need room to stay cool, and gaming systems typically have aggressive-looking designs as a sign of what's inside. And that's precisely what you get with the Asus ROG G752VS OC Edition.

The over-the-top design is a carryover from last year's G752V models. With its giant rear exhaust fins and copper heatsink, it's built to keep its overclocked seventh-gen Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card cool under load and let everyone around you know there's considerable power under the hood. There are the bright red lid lights, too, and there's even a tinted plastic panel on the bottom so you can have a bit of a look at the components.

Sarah Tew/CNET

It is a large and heavy laptop, too. You probably weren't expecting a small body considering its 17.3-inch screen size, but this borders on ridiculous with a frame that's about 16.5 inches across, 13 inches deep and 2 inches thick at the back (41.6 by 32.3 by 4.8 cm). It won't fit in most 17-inch laptop bags easily or at all. Not that you'll want to haul its 9.5 pounds (4.3 kg) around regularly anyway.

Again, none of this is new: It's the processor, memory and screen that have been updated. Even the list price stays the same at $2,500 (about £3,825 in the UK, and approximately AU$3,270 converted for Australia, though it's likely going to run much more than that). It's a fair price for the components, but there are some things about it that might keep you from laying out money for this over some of its competition.

Asus ROG G752VS-XS74K OC Edition Price as reviewed $2,500 Display size/resolution 17-inch 1,920 x 1,080 display PC CPU 2.9GHz Intel Core i7-7820HQ PC Memory 16GB DDR4 SDRAM 2,800MHz Graphics 8GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Storage (2) 256GB SSD RAID 0, 1TB HDD 7,200rpm Networking 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0 Operating system Windows 10 Pro (64-bit)

The keyboard isn't one of the shortcomings. Unlike the company's lower-end 17-inch Strix models, this laptop's keyboard is big and spacious with excellent travel and full-size keys are used for the main keyboard and the number pad. There are discrete shortcut buttons above the keyboard for setting up macros and quickly launching Xsplit Gamecaster (Asus includes an unlimited recording license with the system, too).

Another shortcut button in the number pad pulls up the company's Gaming Center software, which lets you see system performance at a glance, set up profiles for different games, and adjust things like fan speed and display color. The keys are backlit in red, which is fine, but considering the cheaper Strix has an RGB backlight, it seems like a misstep.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The touchpad is far more disappointing for the system's price and size. It's big, but given how much keyboard deck space there is, it should be bigger. Its performance is also too unreliable with frequent cursor jumps.

The argument could be made that, since this is a gaming desktop replacement, you're probably going to use it mostly with a mouse and perhaps even a gaming keyboard. That's fair, but even if all the travel it sees is from your desk to a couch for work or web browsing or whatever, wouldn't you still want a good touchpad experience? If I were laying out $2,500 for a laptop, I'd want a touchpad that didn't send my cursor skittering across the screen with every errant palm drag while typing.