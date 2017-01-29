Josh Miller/CNET

In the world of monitors, ultra-wide and curved models are all the rage. Ultra-wide monitors have extra large panels with 21:9 aspect ratios, which is significantly wider than your common HDTV monitor, which typically have 16:9 aspect ratios. The Asus Designo Curve MX38VQ is one of those big, trendy, curvy displays, but it does one better with the inclusion of wireless charging.

Built into the base of the monitor is a Qi wireless charging pad . The base, which is made of glass and gives the monitor a sophisticated touch, lights up when it's charging a Qi enabled gadget. It's not the first monitor to feature it, but it's one of the only ultra-wide and curved monitors to offer it.

The Qi power standard has been around for awhile and it's the most common wireless charging standard. It won't charge your device as fast as the charger that came with it, but it's still an easy way to charge your phone by simply laying it onto the charging pad.

The monitor's QHD screen falls short of 4K, but in the end that may be a good thing. Ultra-wide and curved monitors don't come cheap, especially if they offer a 4K resolution, so it should cost a bit less than its 4K competition.

Official pricing has yet to be announced, but availability is expected in Q3, 2017.