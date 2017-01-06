Moshi

Choosing the right bag can be just as tough as choosing the right clothes. At CES 2017, Moshi made that choice a little easier with the release of its Arcus backpack.

The Arcus takes its name and shape from arcus clouds. While its design comes from the sky, its purpose is firmly rooted on the ground: the urban adventurer.

The Arcus has three main compartments including one that can hold a 15-inch laptop. That means there's room for your workout clothes and shoes as well as a separate crush-resistant compartment for your smartphone or perhaps the Snapchat Spectacles.

Patrick Holland/CNET

If you're a photographer, there is a separately sold camera insert with access through a side pocket. The camera insert can easily hold a dSLR-sized camera and a couple zoom lenses.

What stuck me most about the Arcus was its looks. There is a rugged minimalism about it. Its unique shape will appeal to many.

A spokesperson said that Moshi's designers sought to create a backpack they would actually use. You can see that with the little thoughtful tweaks throughout the bag. There are hidden pockets for a bit more security. The straps and lumbar area are generously padded with breathable fabric.

The Moshi Arcus comes in two colors black and a very attractive light gray. It retails for $230 (which roughly converts to £185 and AU$315). The separate camera insert is $50 (which converts to £40 and AU$70).

During CES, Moshi is running a special where the Arcus is just $200 (which converts to £160 and AU$275) or if you buy it with the camera insert it costs $230 (which converts to £185 and AU$315).