Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro takes light-touch approach to update

apple-macbook-pro-with-touch-bar-13-inch-2016-48.jpg

The 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is nearly identical to 2016's version.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Good news! If you bought a higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro (the one with the OLED Touch Bar) in 2016, the new 2017 model is virtually the same. You haven't been gazumped; you need feel no early-adopter remorse.

The big change Apple made to the laptop was updating to a new seventh-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. The system's integrated graphics get refreshed to the newest version, too, and its memory speed is now 2,133MHz, up from 1,866MHz.

The aluminum unibody chassis and everything else -- from the keyboard and trackpad to the display and ports -- remain unchanged from 2016. While we expect some slightly better performance from the new components, you might want to consider last year's model if you can get by without the latest and greatest and save yourself a little money. 

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

2017 MacBook specs compared


 12-inch MacBook 13-inch MacBook Pro 13-inch MacBook Pro (w/TouchBar) 15-inch MacBook Pro (w/TouchBar)
Starting price (USD) $1,299 $1,299 $1,799 $2,399
Starting price (GBP) £1,249 £1,249 £1,749 £2,349
Starting price (AUD) AU$1,899 AU$1,899 AU$2,699 AU$3,499
Materials Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum
Display 12-inch 2304x1440-pixel 13.3-inch 2,560x1,600-pixel 13.3-inch 2,560x1,600-pixel 15.4-inch 2,880x1,800-pixel
Pixel density 226 PPI 227 PPI 227 PPI 220 PPI
Dimensions (imperial) 11.04 x 7.74 inches 11.97 x 8.36 inches 11.97 x 8.36 inches 13.75 x 9.48 inches
Dimensions (metric) 28 x 20 mm 304 x 212 mm 304 x 212 mm 349 x 241 mm
Thickness 0.14–0.52 in (3.56-13.2mm) 0.59 in (14.9mm) 0.59 in (14.9mm) 0.61 in (15.5mm)
Weight 2.03 lbs (0.92kg) 3.02 lb (1.37kg) 3.02 lb (1.37kg) 4.02 lb (1.83kg)
Operating system Mac OS Sierra Mac OS Sierra Mac OS Sierra Mac OS Sierra
Processors 1.2GHz 2-core Intel m3 2.3GHz 2-core Intel i5 3.1GHz 2-core Intel i5 2.8GHz 4-core Intel i7
Graphics Intel HD Graphics 615 Intel Iris Plus 640 Intel Iris Plus 650 AMD Radeon Pro 555 (2GB)
Up-spec 1.4GHz 2-core Intel i7 2.5GHz 2-core Intel i7 3.5GHz 2-core Intel i7 3.1GHz 4-core Intel i7, Radeon 560 (4GB)
Storage 256GB / 512GB 128GB/256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
RAM 8GB / 16GB 8GB / 16GB 8GB / 16GB 16GB
Battery (Apple estimate) 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours
Networking 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports 1x USB-C, can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset 4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset 4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
Cameras 480p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD
Touch Bar/Touch ID No No Yes Yes
Trackpad Force Touch Force Touch Force Touch Force Touch
Colors Rose Gold, Space Gray, Gold, Silver Space Gray, Silver Space Gray, Silver Space Gray, Silver

Best Laptops of 2017

See All

Discuss: Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13-inch,...

Guidelines
Log In
Please log in to CNET to comment
Post Comment As...

Quick Specifications See All

  • Type Core i5
  • Installed Size 8 GB
  • Edition OS X 10.12 Sierra
  • Capacity 256 GB
  • Diagonal Size 13.3 in