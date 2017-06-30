Good news! If you bought a higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro (the one with the OLED Touch Bar) in 2016, the new 2017 model is virtually the same. You haven't been gazumped; you need feel no early-adopter remorse.
The big change Apple made to the laptop was updating to a new seventh-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. The system's integrated graphics get refreshed to the newest version, too, and its memory speed is now 2,133MHz, up from 1,866MHz.
The aluminum unibody chassis and everything else -- from the keyboard and trackpad to the display and ports -- remain unchanged from 2016. While we expect some slightly better performance from the new components, you might want to consider last year's model if you can get by without the latest and greatest and save yourself a little money.
2017 MacBook specs compared
|
|12-inch MacBook
|13-inch MacBook Pro
|13-inch MacBook Pro (w/TouchBar)
|15-inch MacBook Pro (w/TouchBar)
|Starting price (USD)
|$1,299
|$1,299
|$1,799
|$2,399
|Starting price (GBP)
|£1,249
|£1,249
|£1,749
|£2,349
|Starting price (AUD)
|AU$1,899
|AU$1,899
|AU$2,699
|AU$3,499
|Materials
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Display
|12-inch 2304x1440-pixel
|13.3-inch 2,560x1,600-pixel
|13.3-inch 2,560x1,600-pixel
|15.4-inch 2,880x1,800-pixel
|Pixel density
|226 PPI
|227 PPI
|227 PPI
|220 PPI
|Dimensions (imperial)
|11.04 x 7.74 inches
|11.97 x 8.36 inches
|11.97 x 8.36 inches
|13.75 x 9.48 inches
|Dimensions (metric)
|28 x 20 mm
|304 x 212 mm
|304 x 212 mm
|349 x 241 mm
|Thickness
|0.14–0.52 in (3.56-13.2mm)
|0.59 in (14.9mm)
|0.59 in (14.9mm)
|0.61 in (15.5mm)
|Weight
|2.03 lbs (0.92kg)
|3.02 lb (1.37kg)
|3.02 lb (1.37kg)
|4.02 lb (1.83kg)
|Operating system
|Mac OS Sierra
|Mac OS Sierra
|Mac OS Sierra
|Mac OS Sierra
|Processors
|1.2GHz 2-core Intel m3
|2.3GHz 2-core Intel i5
|3.1GHz 2-core Intel i5
|2.8GHz 4-core Intel i7
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 615
|Intel Iris Plus 640
|Intel Iris Plus 650
|AMD Radeon Pro 555 (2GB)
|Up-spec
|1.4GHz 2-core Intel i7
|2.5GHz 2-core Intel i7
|3.5GHz 2-core Intel i7
|3.1GHz 4-core Intel i7, Radeon 560 (4GB)
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB
|128GB/256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
|RAM
|8GB / 16GB
|8GB / 16GB
|8GB / 16GB
|16GB
|Battery (Apple estimate)
|10 hours
|10 hours
|10 hours
|10 hours
|Networking
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|1x USB-C, can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
|2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
|4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
|4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
|Cameras
|480p FaceTime HD
|720p FaceTime HD
|720p FaceTime HD
|720p FaceTime HD
|Touch Bar/Touch ID
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Trackpad
|Force Touch
|Force Touch
|Force Touch
|Force Touch
|Colors
|Rose Gold, Space Gray, Gold, Silver
|Space Gray, Silver
|Space Gray, Silver
|Space Gray, Silver