Apple's non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro gets lower starting price

Of all the updates to Apple's laptop lineup made at WWDC 2017, the 13-inch MacBook Pro was perhaps the most interesting.

The entry-level MacBook Pro -- the one without the special Touch Bar strip that replaces the function keys -- was updated with a newer seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor (Kaby Lake) and related integrated graphics. But Apple also lowered the starting price $200 to $1,299 by reducing the SSD storage from 256GB to 128GB. (See chart below for UK and Australian prices.)

That in and of itself isn't particularly fascinating. However, that new starting price makes it the same as the more streamlined, but less powerful 12-inch MacBook. Basically, for the same amount of money, you can now choose mobility over performance or vice versa whereas before you had to spend a minimum of $1,500 to get the extra performance. 

Here's how all the 2017 MacBooks compare:

2017 Apple MacBooks


 12-inch MacBook 13-inch MacBook Pro 13-inch MacBook Pro (w/TouchBar) 15-inch MacBook Pro (w/TouchBar)
Starting price (USD) $1,299 $1,299 $1,799 $2,399
Starting price (GBP) £1,249 £1,249 £1,749 £2,349
Starting price (AUD) AU$1,899 AU$1,899 AU$2,699 AU$3,499
Materials Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum
Display 12-inch 2304x1440-pixel 13.3-inch 2,560x1,600-pixel 13.3-inch 2,560x1,600-pixel 15.4-inch 2,880x1,800-pixel
Pixel density 226 PPI 227 PPI 227 PPI 220 PPI
Dimensions (imperial) 11.04 x 7.74 inches 11.97 x 8.36 inches 11.97 x 8.36 inches 13.75 x 9.48 inches
Dimensions (metric) 28 x 20 mm 304 x 212 mm 304 x 212 mm 349 x 241 mm
Thickness 0.14–0.52 in (3.56-13.2mm) 0.59 in (14.9mm) 0.59 in (14.9mm) 0.61 in (15.5mm)
Weight 2.03 lbs (0.92kg) 3.02 lb (1.37kg) 3.02 lb (1.37kg) 4.02 lb (1.83kg)
Operating system Mac OS Sierra Mac OS Sierra Mac OS Sierra Mac OS Sierra
Processors 1.2GHz 2-core Intel m3 2.3GHz 2-core Intel i5 3.1GHz 2-core Intel i5 2.8GHz 4-core Intel i7
Graphics Intel HD Graphics 615 Intel Iris Plus 640 Intel Iris Plus 650 AMD Radeon Pro 555 (2GB)
Up-spec 1.4GHz 2-core Intel i7 2.5GHz 2-core Intel i7 3.5GHz 2-core Intel i7 3.1GHz 4-core Intel i7, Radeon 560 (4GB)
Storage 256GB / 512GB 128GB/256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
RAM 8GB / 16GB 8GB / 16GB 8GB / 16GB 16GB
Battery (Apple estimate) 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours
Networking 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports 1x USB-C, can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset 4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset 4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
Cameras 480p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD
Touch Bar/Touch ID No No Yes Yes
Trackpad Force Touch Force Touch Force Touch Force Touch
Colors Rose Gold, Space Gray, Gold, Silver Space Gray, Silver Space Gray, Silver Space Gray, Silver

