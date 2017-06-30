Apple's non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro gets lower starting price

Josh Miller/CNET

Of all the updates to Apple's laptop lineup made at WWDC 2017, the 13-inch MacBook Pro was perhaps the most interesting.

The entry-level MacBook Pro -- the one without the special Touch Bar strip that replaces the function keys -- was updated with a newer seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor (Kaby Lake) and related integrated graphics. But Apple also lowered the starting price $200 to $1,299 by reducing the SSD storage from 256GB to 128GB. (See chart below for UK and Australian prices.)

That in and of itself isn't particularly fascinating. However, that new starting price makes it the same as the more streamlined, but less powerful 12-inch MacBook. Basically, for the same amount of money, you can now choose mobility over performance or vice versa whereas before you had to spend a minimum of $1,500 to get the extra performance.

Here's how all the 2017 MacBooks compare: