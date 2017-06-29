Apple's MacBook Air is in a holding pattern

Sarah Tew/CNET

The MacBook Air is the least expensive laptop option from Apple. It also hasn't had a significant update since 2015.

Starting at $999, £949 and AU$1,499, the 13-inch Air has taken a backseat to the slimmer, lighter 12-inch MacBook. While Apple announced a minor speed bump for the Air's processor at WWDC 2017 -- going from 1.6GHz to 1.8GHz -- that was the extent of the changes. The base configuration now has 8GB of memory, too, up from 4GB.

Apple also continues to use fifth-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors (Broadwell) in the Air, while the rest of the company's laptops run on Intel's seventh-generation processors (Kaby Lake). And the laptop is the only one left in Apple's lineup without a high-resolution Retina display: The 13-inch Air's resolution is 1,440x900 pixels.

Other key specs include:

8GB DDR3 SDRAM 1,600MHz



Intel HD Iris Graphics 6000



128GB, 256GB or 512GB SSD



802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0



Two USB 3.0 ports, Thunderbolt 2 port, SD card slot and 3.5 mm headphone jack

The faster processor and twice the memory should result in slightly better performance than the 2015 version we reviewed, but everything else is the same.