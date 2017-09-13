The iPhone X -- that's pronounced "ten", by the way, not "ex" -- is a phone of firsts for Apple. A brand-new 5.8-inch OLED screen, Face ID to unlock the phone and no home button. Optical image stabilization on both rear 12-megapixel camera lenses, a portrait mode on the front-facing camera and a new feature to animate emojis.

These are the distinguishing features you'll find on Apple's largest, priciest, most ambitious iPhone that you won't get on the more traditional iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which were also announced Tuesday. In that sense, the "iPhone X" is a fitting name, the extra-special cherry on top to mark the 10th anniversary of the very first iPhone in 2007, which revolutionized at that time everything a smartphone could be, and hurled us on the path that led to what smartphones are today.

Now, 10 years after the very first iPhone, Apple one-ups last year's crop across the board with a major feature that Apple's been dragging on for years. The iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X all support Qi wireless charging, a Samsung staple that works with both Qi and PMA standards. Qi (pronounced "chee") is a key addition that could kick-start wireless charging in a way that Samsung and Nokia/Microsoft hadn't been able to accomplish before.

Heading into a crazy-competitive holiday season, the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus will together lock arms against Samsung's best-selling Galaxy Note 8, LG's video-focused V30 and Google's upcoming Pixel 2 for smartphone supremacy.

iPhone X price and when to buy it

The iPhone X ain't cheap. It'll sell for $999, £999 in the UK and AU$1,579 in Australia. Preorders start Oct. 27, and the phone ships Nov. 3. By contrast, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus start at $699 and $799, respectively.

How is iPhone X different from the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus?

All three of Apple's new iPhones support wireless charging, and are water- and dust-resistant. They all come with 64GB and 256GB storage options and the same A11 "bionic" chip. They also all get the same upgraded slow-motion video support (1080p at 120fps or 240fps).

Here's what's different:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus retain the home button with Touch ID

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are cheaper

Preorder iPhone 8/Plus Sept. 15; they'll be available Sept. 22

iPhone X has a larger screen, no home button, OIS in both rear cameras, you can take portraits with the front facing camera

The iPhone X comes in black and silver, but not gold

iPhone X specs highlights:

5.8-inch OLED display with 458ppi pixel density

2,436x1,135-pixel resolution (Apple calls this a Super Retina display)

Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with OIS on both cameras



Portrait mode with portrait lighting feature

Front-facing camera has portrait mode now, too

No home button

Face ID to unlock the phone (hold your phone up to your face)

A11 Bionic processor

Glass back and front

Supports wireless charging

64GB and 256GB options



Water- and dust-resistant

Animojis make emojis out of you

Black and space grey (no gold)

No more home button: This is huge

As expected, the iPhone X has done away with the home button. So how do you unlock your phone? Start Siri? Multitask? Use Apple Pay?

Unlock the phone with Face ID

Face ID, which uses a bunch of cameras, including the front-facing camera and IR camera, to scan your face and let you in to your iPhone. What about tricking the phone with photos of yourself? Apple says that won't happen; it's made masks to train the phones to distinguish you from your photo...and that of your evil twin. It will work with third-party apps, too.

You just raise the phone, look at it, and swipe to unlock. How do you exit and app and get back to the home screen? Just swipe (see the GIF at right for a demo).

Launch Siri with a button press

If you're not using your voice, you press and hold a side button to get Apple's assistant going.

Multitasking

It's still here, never fear. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen, then continue to hold while swiping left or right to switch apps.

Buy stuff with Apple Pay

You can still do this even with no home button. Tap the side button twice to launch Face ID for Apple Pay.

Animojis use Face ID to make emojis out of you

You can create a new, living breed of emojis with iPhone X. Called animojis (a portmanteau of "emoji" and "animate"), the new feature taps into Face ID to lend popular emojis, mostly animal for now, your expressions in a message. There's a cat, panda, unicorn, fox, monkey, pig, alien, dog, rabbit, rooster, robot and...poo. Thanks, Apple. Keeping in classy.

Animojis live as an app right inside messages.

Wireless charging pad (sneak peek)

Wireless charging mats aren't new, but Apple wants to make one for your iPhones, Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods ($229.00 at Apple) (if you have a wireless charging case for it).

