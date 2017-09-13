Apple iPhone 8 Plus touts 'best camera ever,' wireless charging, starts at $799

It's that time of the year again. Alongside the new iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the Apple Watch 3, Apple unveiled the iPhone 8 Plus.

It's a larger version of the iPhone 8, with a 5.5-inch display and dual-cameras, similar to last year's iPhone 7 Plus. Powered by Apple's A11 Bionic processor, it has the ability to wirelessly charge.

It'll be available in 64GB and 256GB models, with prices starting at $799, £799 or AU$1,229. Pre-orders start September 15. In-store date is expected September 22.

The iPhone 8 Plus has an all-new glass design reinforced by steel. The front and backs are made of glass and have steel trimming around the edge. The phones will be available in silver, space, grey, and rose gold. Both are water- and dust-resistant.

Just like the previous model, it has dual-cameras. New to the iPhone 8 Plus is two new sensors, an improved portrait mode, faster autofocus and better low light performance. The speakers are also purportedly 27 percent louder than iPhone 7 with deeper bass.

This is a developing story. Refresh soon for additional updates.

Apple Sept. 12 iPhone event live coverage: Follow CNET's live blog in real time.

iPhone X, iPhone 8: Everything we know about Apple's new iPhones.