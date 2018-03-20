Anker is better known for its mobile battery accessories, but lately it's been making a serious push into the headphone market. The company is selling two new totally wireless headphones, the Zolo Liberty reviewed here and the Zolo Liberty Plus. They sell for $100 (£70 or AU$130 converted) and $150 (£150 or AU$139) respectively. They're both pretty good but not quite good enough to make you forget about the AirPods or Jabra's Elite 65t.

These are noise-isolating buds and, from a design standpoint, aren't so different from Jaybird's Run headphones and Bragi's entry-level The Headphone.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The step-up Liberty Plus has a little bit more of a premium look and feel that extends to its charging case. While it's slightly smaller than the standard Liberty's charging case, it has a little bit of metal trim and a higher capacity battery inside so it's a little heavier as a result.

Anker says you can get about six or seven extra charges from the standard Liberty's case and 13 or 14 from the Liberty Plus' case. But the base battery life for both models is rated at 3.5 hours. That's not quite as good as the AirPods' battery life.