CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Anker Zolo Liberty Plus review:

Anker's top totally wireless earphones don't top the AirPods

By
Reviewed:
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
Compare These

The Good The Zolo Liberty are totally wireless earphones that offer a strong feature set and good sound at their price point. They're sweatproof and include a charging case that delivers twice as much battery life as the AirPods charging case.

The Bad May not fit some people's ears securely. If you can't get a secure fit, sound will suffer badly. Cost almost as much as the AirPods.

The Bottom Line The Anker Zolo Liberty Plus can be a very good totally wireless headphone, but it won't fit some people's ears -- and that's a problem.

Visit manufacturer site for details.

6.8 Overall
  • Design 6.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Sound 8.0
  • Value 6.0

Review Sections

Anker's better known for its mobile battery accessories, but lately it's been making a serious push into the headphone market. It's selling two new totally wireless headphones, the Zolo Liberty and Zolo Liberty Plus, that respectively retail for $100 (£70 or about $AU130 converted) and $150 (£110 or about $AU190 converted). They're both pretty good but not quite good enough to make you forget about the AirPods or Jabra's Elite 65t.

These are noise isolating buds and from a design standpoint aren't so different from Jaybird's Run headphones and Bragi's entry-level The Headphone.

03-anker-zolo-liberty-plus-whiteEnlarge Image

The headphones also come in white.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

What's different about the Plus? Well, for starters it's got a little bit of a premium look and feel to it. I got an early listen to it shortly before Anker launched an Indiegogo campaign for it last summer (2017), with early-bird pricing set at less than $100. From what I saw and heard, it seemed like a good deal at the time, but after using the final product for a few weeks, I'm less enthusiastic about it at $150, especially after the new Jabra hit the market.  

Best Headphones for 2018

See All

  • Sony WH-1000XM2

    Sony's upgraded WH-1000XM2 headphone is doing its best to dethrone the Bose QuietComfort...

  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II

    With a new button that links directly to Google Assistant on your phone, Bose's otherwise...

  • Jabra Elite 65t

    Jabra's new truly wireless earphones are superior to the AirPods in some ways and only...

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless

    You can argue over whether Beats made a mistake not redesigning its flagship headphone...

  • Apple AirPods
    Starting at: $229.00

    Apple's AirPods still aren't perfect, but a series of small software upgrades have made...

This week on CNET News

Elon Musk wants to preserve humanity in space
'Ready Player One' review: Spielberg mines the '80s but not so deep
Trump blocks $117 billion Broadcom-Qualcomm merger

Discuss Anker Zolo Liberty Plus