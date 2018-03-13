Anker's top totally wireless earphones don't top the AirPods

Anker's better known for its mobile battery accessories, but lately it's been making a serious push into the headphone market. It's selling two new totally wireless headphones, the Zolo Liberty and Zolo Liberty Plus, that respectively retail for $100 (£70 or about $AU130 converted) and $150 (£110 or about $AU190 converted). They're both pretty good but not quite good enough to make you forget about the AirPods or Jabra's Elite 65t.

These are noise isolating buds and from a design standpoint aren't so different from Jaybird's Run headphones and Bragi's entry-level The Headphone.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

What's different about the Plus? Well, for starters it's got a little bit of a premium look and feel to it. I got an early listen to it shortly before Anker launched an Indiegogo campaign for it last summer (2017), with early-bird pricing set at less than $100. From what I saw and heard, it seemed like a good deal at the time, but after using the final product for a few weeks, I'm less enthusiastic about it at $150, especially after the new Jabra hit the market.