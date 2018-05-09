Android P will give Android gestures like the iPhone X

Google

Google's vision of Android P is now a lot less hazy. In fact, parts of it will be a lot like the iPhone X.

We already knew that Android would support the notch design popularized by the iPhone X, but it will also support navigational gestures similar to the iPhone X, too. Android P will also add larger images within notifications, and us AI to stretch out battery life.

The Silicon Valley giant announced the next version of its Android operating system back in March, but details were thin and the Android P preview was still in development. Android phones make up roughly 85 percent of the world's phones, according to IDC.

Now at the annual Google I/O conference in Mountain View, California, Google filled us in on what Android P has in store for your phone.

Android P's new iPhone-like gestures

It was only a matter of time before Android embraces gesture navigation, like the iPhone X.

Android P thinks of this as simplifying the home screen, giving you just one "clean" home button to press instead of three for home, back and recents.

Like the iPhone X, you can swipe up from the bottom. A half-swipe shows you an overview of your open apps, which you can scroll through to open. A full swipe (or another half-swipe) shows you all the icons in your app tray. The back button appears only in apps. And that multitasking/tabs button? Gone.

From new sliders, smarter text selection, better screenshots, and notifications management, the smaller changes are designed to add up to many more.

Better notifications

Android P will add images to notifications



It will recognize the notifications you constantly ignore, and offer to disable them for you



Long-press a notification to open settings and manage your options



New "manage notifications" button at the bottom of the notifications tray



Use apps without having to download them

Google is finally integrating an idea it briefed us on ahead of last year's Google I/O that will let you se apps without actually making you download them. For example, if you're making a reservation or flagging a Lyft, you can interact with just the right part of an app. This isn't anything you can set up on your phone; you'll just have to wait for developers to make it happen. Android P lays that base better than Android Oreo.

Android P's dashboard proves you're a smartphone addict

A new view shows you how much time you're spending on your phone, and also what it is you're looking at. If your engagement isn't meaningful (like if you waste a lot of time watching infomercials), you might change your ways. Android P will let you set time limits on apps -- say no more than an hour on Facebook or YouTube -- and it will gray out apps to remind you of your goal.

If you turn your phone over on the table, it'll automatically set the Do Not Disturb mode, which will keep it quiet until you turn it over again. Of course, you can give some contacts the go-ahead no matter what.

Android P wants to help you get to sleep with Wind Down

Wind-down mode will fade your phone to grayscale as you start getting sleepy. This won't replace the blue light filter, but it will help you trick your brain into being less interested in the contents of your screen.

What else is new with Android P

Edit and annotate images right after taking a screenshot



Shortcuts, called Actions internally, predict if you want to text a friend or open apps -- you'll see there in Google Assistant, your home screen and the launcher



Your work apps can live in a separate tab in your app drawer (if your phone uses one)



How to get Android P beta

Android P comes to a total of 11 phones today, including Google Pixel and phones by OnePlus, Nokia, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, Essential an Sony. Go to google.com/android/beta.