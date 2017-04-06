This phone has four cameras and 10 cores (but you probably can't buy it)

Alcatel

If you ever wished you could artfully blur your selfies the same way you can your rear camera shots, the Alcatel Flash has answered your prayers.

The first phone we've heard of with two cameras on the front and two on the back, the Flash's 8- and 5-megapixel lenses will let you adjust the focus and blur level of those self-shots for more control over the pictures you post online and share with friends. And yes, there's a front-facing flash, too.

At a time when phonemaker's are using new photography features to stand out from others, Alcatel's ability to capitalize on the trend could spur rivals to adopt similar hardware and software techniques.

That isn't the handset's only boast. The Flash also contains a deca-core processor (that's right, 10 cores).

Ready for the bad news? Alcatel says that the Flash will sell exclusively in the Middle East for now; specifically Jordan and Saudi Arabia. It's a shame, because we'd love to see what that Super Selfie Mode can do.

It may be a matter of time before Alcatel's other phones adopt the tech -- or its rivals do.

Alcatel Flash hardware specs