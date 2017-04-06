This phone has four cameras and 10 cores (but you probably can't buy it)

alcatel-flash-vendor.jpg

Too bad the Alcatel Flash will launch exclusively in the Middle East.

 Alcatel

If you ever wished you could artfully blur your selfies the same way you can your rear camera shots, the Alcatel Flash has answered your prayers.

The first phone we've heard of with two cameras on the front and two on the back, the Flash's 8- and 5-megapixel lenses will let you adjust the focus and blur level of those self-shots for more control over the pictures you post online and share with friends. And yes, there's a front-facing flash, too.

At a time when phonemaker's are using new photography features to stand out from others, Alcatel's ability to capitalize on the trend could spur rivals to adopt similar hardware and software techniques.

That isn't the handset's only boast. The Flash also contains a deca-core processor (that's right, 10 cores).

Ready for the bad news? Alcatel says that the Flash will sell exclusively in the Middle East for now; specifically Jordan and Saudi Arabia. It's a shame, because we'd love to see what that Super Selfie Mode can do.

It may be a matter of time before Alcatel's other phones adopt the tech -- or its rivals do.

Alcatel Flash hardware specs

  • 5.5-inch display
  • 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear cameras
  • 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel front-facing cameras
  • Android software
  • 10-core processor
  • 32GB storage
  • 3GB RAM
  • Fingerprint reader on the back

Best phones of 2017

See All

  • Google Pixel Phone

    With the help of an Assistant, Google's first in-house designed Pixel phone makes a kickass...

  • Apple iPhone 7 Plus
    Starting at: $1,269.00

    Apple's larger iPhone has a few distinct advantages, and its dual cameras can pull off...

  • Samsung Galaxy S7
    Starting at: $599.00

    We reviewed the new Samsung Galaxy S7 in London, Berlin, San Francisco and Sydney. It's...

  • Oppo R9s

    Oppo's R9s is proof that midrange phones have flagship features in their sights. Enviable...

 

Discuss: Alcatel Flash (Titanium Grey)

Conversation powered by Livefyre

Where to Buy

Alcatel Flash (Titanium Grey)

Part Number: CNETALCATELFLASH

Visit manufacturer site for details.