Alcatel

The A30 is a new budget smartphone from Chinese phone manufacturer Alcatel. It will cost less than $100 (converted, that's around £80 and AU$130) and has gesture controls like tap-to-wake and flip-to-mute. The A30 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and will be released in April. The phone is currently available for preorder on Amazon Prime with a $40 discount.

The A30 is a GSM (AT&T and T-Mobile) unlocked phone. Here's what we know about the Alcatel A30's hardware specs: