The A30 is a new budget smartphone from Chinese phone manufacturer Alcatel. It will cost less than $100 (converted, that's around £80 and AU$130) and has gesture controls like tap-to-wake and flip-to-mute. The A30 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and will be released in April. The phone is currently available for preorder on Amazon Prime with a $40 discount.
The A30 is a GSM (AT&T and T-Mobile) unlocked phone. Here's what we know about the Alcatel A30's hardware specs:
- 5-inch 720p display
- 8-megapixel rear-facing camera
- 5-megapixel selfie camera
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 1.1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor
- 16 GB of storage
- 2 GB of RAM
- Up to 32 GB of additional storage via microSD
- Two-year factory warranty
- 5.6x0.3x2.8 inches (142.24x7.62x71.12 millimeters)
- 5.1 ounces (144.58 grams)