AEG

AEG today added a new washing machine and dryer combo to its product lineup -- the 9000 Series Okokombi.

Like the existing 7000 and 8000 models, AEG's 9000 Series Okokombi comes with a range of features:

DualSense : Auto-adjusts settings depending on the size of the load



: Auto-adjusts settings depending on the size of the load ProSense : Auto-adjusts washing and drying times



: Auto-adjusts washing and drying times NonStop : Claims to wash and dry small amounts of clothes in less than an hour



: Claims to wash and dry small amounts of clothes in less than an hour Steam function : Limits wrinkles with steam added during cycle



: Limits wrinkles with steam added during cycle Okomix: Combines detergent and softener with water before the cycle

In addition to the above options, the new model also comes with SensiDry technology. SensiDry is supposed to customize the cleaning cycle based on fabric type. AEG claims the 9000 Series Okokombi can handle a variety of fabric types from delicates to wool and activewear. For the dry cycle, the 9000 Series Okokombi relies on heat pump technology.

AEG has not yet shared pricing and availability information for its new 9000 Series Okokombi washer and dryer.

