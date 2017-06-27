Acer Predator XB272 review:

Acer raises the bar for high frame-rate gamers, extending its 25-inch Predator XB252 up to 27 inches and bringing with it a maximum refresh of 240Hz. At $680 (approximately £620, AU$1,050) It's not the cheapest G-Sync monitor around, but at the moment it's one of the few to refresh that fast. And for a TN panel, it's pretty good.(Don't confuse this with the as-yet-unavailable XB272-HDR, which has a completely different panel.)
The trade-off, though, is resolution, which is also the same as the smaller panel. That means you can drive a truck between the pixels -- OK, not really, but it does mean that for doing things other than playing games it's not very sharp. For games, you can use G-Sync DSR to increase the perceived resolution.
Basic specs
|Price (MSRP)
|$680, approximately £620, AU$1,050
|Panel type
|TN
|Backlight type
|WLED
|Size (diagonal)
|27
|PWM backlight dimming
|n/a
|Resolution
|HD (1,920 x 1,080)
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|0.31
|Maximum gamut
|100 percent sRGB
|Rotates vertically
|Yes
|Bit depth
|8
|Typical brightness (nits)
|400
|Selectable/custom picture modes
|Yes/No
|Sync standard
|G-Sync
|Maximum vertical refresh rate (at HD or higher resolution)
|240Hz
|Gray/gray response time (milliseconds)
|1
|Black/white response time (milliseconds)
|n/a
|Release date
|April 2017
The XB272's layout is pretty typical, with onscreen display controls on the back right. The buttons are a little flat and hard to feel, but they're supplemented by a joystick that makes it much easier to navigate the menus than typical up- and down-arrow buttons. You can map two of the buttons directly to menu options, a nice perk.
It has a reasonably broad set of options. Among the various presets there are three gaming-specific ones that change the brightness, refresh rate and white point settings. There's also a selection of three optional target overlays, adaptive contrast, and a decent set of display options for color and brightness.