Acer updates high-end laptops with new Intel processors

In the excitement and flurry of all of the new tech being announced at CES 2017, it's easy to forget that a select variety of oldies but goodies are also receiving a few fitting updates. Acer is doing exactly that with the Predator 17X gaming laptop and the Aspire V Nitro notebook.

The new model of the Acer Predator 17 X, which debuted last year, will start at $2,599 in the US and 2,999 euros in Europe, and go on sale in January. UK and Australian details have yet to be announced, but that converts to about £2,555 or AU$4,360.

Specs

17.3-inch G-Sync panel

Seventh-gen Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU with 8G RAM

64GB of DDR4 memory

Custom triple-fan cooling system with front air intake

Acer Aspire V Nitro

The ultrasleek, aluminum-clad Aspire V Nitro is also made for gaming, but its focus on superior graphics will also please anyone interested in heavy-duty video editing. The new all-black models come in 15- and 17-inch variants, have seventh-generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs. Pricing for the 15-inch base model starts at $1,199 (£975 or AU$1,655, converted) and $1,399 (£1,135 or AU$1,935) for the 17-inch base model. They will be available to purchase in the US in February.

Specs