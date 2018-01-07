Acer on Saturday unveiled a new addition to its Chromebook line of laptops. The small Acer Chromebook 11 (model CB311-8HT/CB311-8H) features a portable and fanless design with a modest 11.6-inch display. It's expected to go on sale in March for $249. UK and Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but the US price converts to about £185 or AU$320.
Available in touch and nontouchscreen models, the Acer Chromebook 11 is comparable in size and value to the Acer Chromebook Flip, a 10-inch Chromebook that's a bit sleeker and sturdier, thanks to its aluminum build. Both laptops support the Google Play Store, allowing them to download apps like an Android device, but this Acer is priced a bit more affordably.
In comparison to its siblings, it's a smaller alternative to the Acer Chromebook R13, a solid convertible with great battery life, and the Acer Chromebook 15, which is a great deal for a big-screen Chromebook.
Expect hands-on video and impressions from CES 2018 soon.
Specs
- 11.6-inch IPS display
- 1,366x768-pixel resolution
- 2GB or 4GB of RAM
- 16GB or 32GB of eMMC storage
- 10-hour battery life
- Two USB 3.1 Type-C ports
- microSD card reader
Share your voice