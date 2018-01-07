CNET también está disponible en español.

The Latest New Products Must-See
Laptops

Acer's new compact, portable Chromebook is a small steal at CES

The 12-inch laptop is one of the first budget-friendly Chromebooks to debut at the international trade show.

acer-spin-3-sp314-51-03

The Acer Chromebook 11 is a budget-friendly laptop.

 Acer

Acer on Saturday unveiled a new addition to its Chromebook line of laptops. The small Acer Chromebook 11 (model CB311-8HT/CB311-8H) features a portable and fanless design with a modest 11.6-inch display. It's expected to go on sale in March for $249. UK and Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but the US price converts to about £185 or AU$320.

Available in touch and nontouchscreen models, the Acer Chromebook 11 is comparable in size and value to the Acer Chromebook Flip, a 10-inch Chromebook that's a bit sleeker and sturdier, thanks to its aluminum build. Both laptops support the Google Play Store, allowing them to download apps like an Android device, but this Acer is priced a bit more affordably.

acer-chromebook-11-cb311-8h-and-8ht-02

A blue finish dolls up the Chromebook.

 Acer

In comparison to its siblings, it's a smaller alternative to the Acer Chromebook R13, a solid convertible with great battery life, and the Acer Chromebook 15, which is a great deal for a big-screen Chromebook. 

Expect hands-on video and impressions from CES 2018 soon.

Specs

  • 11.6-inch IPS display
  • 1,366x768-pixel resolution
  • 2GB or 4GB of RAM
  • 16GB or 32GB of eMMC storage
  • 10-hour battery life
  • Two USB 3.1 Type-C ports
  • microSD card reader

