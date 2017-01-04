Acer Aspire VX 15 is a budget gaming beast

Back in October Nvidia unveiled the GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti gaming graphics cards for budget conscious buyers. At CES 2017, we're finally getting a look at laptops using them, like the new Acer Aspire VX 15.

Arriving later this month with a starting price of $799 in the US, the 15.6-inch laptop will come configured with either a 4GB 1050 or 1050 Ti paired with either an Intel Core i5-7300HQ or Core i7-7700HQ processor. (UK and Australian availability was not announced, but that price converts to about £650 or AU$1,110.)

Acer

The GPUs aren't sufficient for VR, but provide enough muscle to run a modern game at 60 frames per second at full HD, which just so happens to be the max resolution for the VX 15's IPS display.

Straying from the typical Aspire streamlined designs, Acer gave the VX 15 body a "gaming system" look including two large stylized fan vents at the back to keep this system nice and cool. If you appreciate a little splashiness -- but just a little -- this should do the trick.

Other key specs include:

Up to 16GB of memory (user upgradable to 32GB)

Up to 512GB SSD

1TB 5,400rpm hard drive

USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1), Two USB 3.0, One USB 2.0, SD card slot, HDMI out and headphone/mic jack

Dual-band 802.11ac (2x2 MIMO), Gigabit Ethernet and Bluetooth 4.0

I spent a lot of time hunting through all the deals on Nvidia Geforce GTX 960M laptops this holiday season and seeing this makes me glad I waited.