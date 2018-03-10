Westworld at SXSW: We found Sweetwater and it was exactly as we hoped

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Once you arrive, there's no turning back. (But honestly, would you even want to?)
Westworld has taken over SXSW in Austin, Texas, this year and it is 🔥. Can't make the trip to Texas? Well, we've obtained photos of the in-depth activation and some fun facts about it.
Or just your (true) self.
HBO says the activation cast features 60 actors, 6 stunt people and 5 bands all (primarily Austin locals) in addition to 6 local horses.
"Do me a favor and get into some shit tonight, OK?" one host told our reporter in Sweetwater.
They all come out at night, even at the bank.
Seems like a large hint at ShogunWorld and a larger hint that the entire Delos operation is off its rails even more than we thought at the end of season one.
Who knows what the outside world has sent you?
It only plays classics.
What would you like to get into tonight?
It's all waiting for you at the Mariposa Saloon.
If you dare -- all the hosts are ready for death, adventure or whatever you can dream up.
Come on in and sleep tight.
You'll sleep especially well after a nightcap.
But you can't tell just by looking.
Although...
Season two of "Westworld" premieres on April 22.
Be sure to stay tuned to CNET for all your Westworld details (and some special news coming soon!).