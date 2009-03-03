Waves iGTR photos

The Waves iGTR offers an affordable way to hear your electric guitar over headphones using amplifier emulations and effects.
Caption byDonald Bell / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CBS Interactive
Practical features such as volume control, headphone output, aux input, and instrument input are located on the edges of the iGTR. The instrument input is a standard 1/4-inch mono jack located next to the minijack aux input on the bottom of the unit.
Caption byDonald Bell / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CBS Interactive
A minijack aux cable is included with the iGTR, which lets you play your guitar along with an MP3 or CD player. There's also a detachable clip that snaps on to the back of the iGTR and lets you walk around your house like a rock star.
Caption byDonald Bell / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CBS Interactive
All the iGTR's interesting controls are located on the front, including three oversized knobs for amp gain, ambience effects (delay, reverb chorus), and modulation effects (tremelo, wah, and phaser). Each knob includes a three-way switch to designate what the knob controls. The control layout is intuitive and easy to manipulate, although some guitarists will balk at the limited settings.
Caption byDonald Bell / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CBS Interactive
The side of the iGTR offers adjustable controls for mixing the levels of your guitar signal and aux input (iPod, laptop, CD player).
Caption byDonald Bell / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CBS Interactive