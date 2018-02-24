Wandrd Prvke camera bag is made for adventure (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Right side

Expandable pocket

Left side

Side access

Pocket on the flap

Removable camera pack

Straps and handles

Magnets!

Grab and go

Secret pocket

Clamshell back

Laptops big and small

Laptop access

Roll top

Feed me

Reach straight down

Rainfly pocket

Rainfly

Accessory straps

Camera sling strap

Now available

  • wandrd-01.jpg
    1
    of 22
  • wandrd-06.jpg
    2
    of 22
  • wandrd-11.jpg
    3
    of 22
  • wandrd-05.jpg
    4
    of 22
  • wandrd-21.jpg
    5
    of 22
  • wandrd-12.jpg
    6
    of 22
  • wandrd-22.jpg
    7
    of 22
  • wandrd-07.jpg
    8
    of 22
  • wandrd-09.jpg
    9
    of 22
  • wandrd-10.jpg
    10
    of 22
  • wandrd-08.jpg
    11
    of 22
  • wandrd-20.jpg
    12
    of 22
  • wandrd-18.jpg
    13
    of 22
  • wandrd-04.jpg
    14
    of 22
  • wandrd-02.jpg
    15
    of 22
  • wandrd-03.jpg
    16
    of 22
  • wandrd-19.jpg
    17
    of 22
  • wandrd-14.jpg
    18
    of 22
  • wandrd-13.jpg
    19
    of 22
  • wandrd-15.jpg
    20
    of 22
  • wandrd-16.jpg
    21
    of 22
  • wandrd-23.jpg
    22
    of 22

A bag within a bag within a bag. That pretty well sums up the Wandrd Prvke pack. Designed by two adventuresome brothers, Spencer and Ryan Cope, the Prvke pack (pronounced Provoke) is a camera bag, a commuter backpack and weekend traveler all rolled into one. The design was born from frustration with other bags they bought to try and match their wandering lifestyle.

After a successful Kickstarter, the Prvke is now available direct from the company's site

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

The bag is made from tarpaulin and nylon dobby with pockets secured by YKK zippers. The whole thing weighs 4 pounds (1.8 kg). It isn't waterproof, but can handle a little rain. For full-on downpours a rain cover is included.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

This side pocket can hold a water bottle or you can unzip it to stretch it around the legs of a compact tripod.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

The accessory straps on the sides can be connected to each other to secure things to the front of the bag.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

The side access zipper lets you get to your camera without fully opening the bag.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

Open the side access panel and you'll find a small zippered pocket for extra bits like batteries and memory cards.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

Not taking a lot of camera gear or only taking your camera gear? You can pull out the camera storage cube that holds a dSLR and up to seven lenses. Eight configurable dividers are included.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

Padding on the back and straps keeps it comfortable. There are also elastic bits on the straps to hold lens caps or extra batteries or other small accessories you need to keep handy.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

There are magnets in the hand straps to help keep them together so they don't flap all over the place when not in use.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

The top handles make it easy to carry on and off a plane, train or bus.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

A hidden pocket at the bottom of the back gives you a place to stash things like a passport, wallet or whatever.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

The back opens completely so you can pack it like you would a suitcase. Plus, the laptop sleeve on the back panel makes it TSA-friendly. Just open it up and slide it through the scanner.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

Instead of buying a bag based on the size of your laptop, the Prvke has an adjustable sleeve that holds laptops from 13 to 17 inches.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

When you just need to grab your laptop out, all you need to do is open the back zippers at the top and grab it.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

The advantage of the roll top, aside from easy loading and unloading, is that it'll expand when you need it, but can keep the bag compact when you don't.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

The roll top opening gives you plenty of room to get stuff in and out.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

You have full access to your stuff from top to bottom or in through the back.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

A zippered pocket on the bottom gives you somewhere to stash the bag's rainfly so you don't have to think twice about always keeping it with you.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

While the rainfly has elastic to keep it tight on the bag, there are also straps to connect one side to the other so it won't accidentally blow off the bag while riding a motorcycle.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

Two accessory straps are included that can be used for securing a tripod or other equipment to the bag. However, if you wear the bag on your chest, you can use the straps to secure the bag while open, so you can reach in to change lenses, swap batteries or just grab a snack.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

Have you ever tried to wear a camera sling strap with a backpack? It's a pain. Wandrd solves this by including one that attaches to the bag's shoulder strap.

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

Lastly, there's a big zippered pocket on front for anything you need to get at quickly.

You can get the Wandrd Prvke direct from the company's site starting at $184

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET
1 of 22
|

Wandrd Prvke camera bag is made for adventure (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
Best GoPro accessories
36

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by