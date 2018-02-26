You've never seen a phone camera like Vivo's Apex concept

CNET también está disponible en español.
Look at the Vivo Apex concept phone. Look again. What you don't notice are thick bezels around the top and side -- and just a thin one along the bottom.
This is almost 6 inches of uninterrupted screen space.
And while there's a regular dual camera mount on he back, there's no room on the front for a front-facing camera.
That's where this mechanical front facing camera comes in.
When you want to take a selfie, the lens rises in 0.8 seconds.
That's not all. Vivo also put a fingerprint reader into its screen -- only one other phone does that, also by Vivo.
This time, it takes up a larger area, which means you can do more with it.
You can unlock the phone at different angles, which gives you more flexibility with how you grip the phone.
You can also authorize two fingerprints, for enhanced security.
We can't get enough of those superthin bezels, which barely frame the screen in black.
To be precise, you're looking at a 1.8mm bezel on the top and sides, and a 4.3 mm on the bottom.
Swipe up from the bottom left to get to the control panel.
It's got a shiny glass backing.
A look at the home screen.
