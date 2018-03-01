The 17 best games on the Nintendo Switch

Here is a list of trash words that don't come close to describing Super Mario Odyssey: inventive, dazzling, smart, seamless, joyful, creative.
This video game is very good. Also, I have two words for you: Mario nipples.
This is the first video game to showcase that yes, Mario does actually have nipples.
Super Mario Odyssey is a Nintendo game that continues in the spirit of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. All bets are off, everything you thought you knew about Mario has been reinvented. But here's what remains: perfectly tuned, precision gameplay that feels incredible every second your hands are on the controller.
Mario Kart 8 was initially released on the Wii U. It was great then, it's even better now with all the additional content and ability to play on the move.
Not too much has changed with the series, but Mario Kart 8 is about as definitive as it gets. It's stacked with playable characters, inventive tracks and brand new features. It remains the most compelling multiplayer game on the Nintendo Switch.
Splatoon 2 is very similar to the first Splatoon. It's barely a sequel in the traditional sense but, much like Mario Kart 8, that doesn't make it any less essential.
Splatoon's high concept is pure genius and extremely Nintendo. It takes the first-person shooter, traditionally a violent genre, and flips it on its head. You're shooting paint, not bullets. You don't score points for shooting enemies, you score points by shooting the environment itself.
I also can't believe how good it is. It doesn't even make sense. Everyone had a good ol' chuckle when Mario + Rabbids was announced. Then it was released and it turned out to be one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.
It's Mario meets XCOM, which is to say it's a turn-based tactical role-playing game. Except you battle killer rabbits with laser guns.
Stardew Valley is the perfect example of why the Nintendo Switch is a game-changing device.
Here is a game that is perfectly good on all the platforms it's currently available on (PC, Xbox One, Vita, PS4) but on the Switch it's just elevated.
Because of the nature of the Switch (and how it allows you to just passively play while watching TV, or on public transport) it's perfect for a game like Stardew Valley -- which is the digital equivalent of knitting a scarf.
Actually all games are just better on the Switch. All of them.
Snipperclips is one of those games you play with your significant other and you're having a good ol' time until you're screaming at one another using a weird shared language you've invented on the fly to solve puzzles you only half understand.
Snipperclips is a video game about co-operative problem solving.
In layman's terms, it's super good and you should play it.
The creators of Thumper call it "rhythm violence". Goddamn.
It makes sense. Calling Thumper a "rhythm" game just doesn't cut it. It's more than that. It's just a pure, visceral experience that connects music to action in the most compelling ways. It's brutal. It's earth-shaking and just flat out cool.