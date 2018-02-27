Unboxing the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung's new superphone is here, so we cracked open the box to see what treasures lie inside.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
CNET editor Jessica Dolcourt brought the phone back from Samsung's stand to our hotel.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Here's the box! It still has the Shiny branding.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It opens...

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Lifting the packaging out of the way.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Tipping the phone out.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The phone appears.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's always satisfying peeling off the protective plastic film.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Though getting the little bits of film off the edges proved more challenging.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A USB charger is included, of course. In this case, a two-pronged one for European plugs.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The AKG headphones that come with the phone are pretty good.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

And you can actually plug them into the phone thanks to the 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Do not accept if seal is broken"

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It lives!

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The headphones, before they become a tangled mess in your pocket.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A USB type C cable is included for charging and transferring data.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
