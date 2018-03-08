CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

This router uses advanced hardware to offer throughput of 1,000Mbps on 2.4GHz and 2,167Mbps on 5GHz.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Smart connect will make sure your devices use the best network, and airtime fairness will keep your older devices from slowing down your connections.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Link aggregation lets you turn two LAN ports into a superfast 2Gbps wired connection.  

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

One issue I encountered was "floppy" antennas. They kept coming loose when I moved them back and forth a few times.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

The TP-Link Tether app was lacking in customization options, so you will need to access the router menu via a web browser to really dive into the settings.

Caption by / Photo by Dan Dziedzic/CNET
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

You can expect great range and fast speeds everywhere in your medium to large home from this AC3150 router.  

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home
1 of 6
|

TP-Link's Archer C3150V2 router is full of high-end features

Published:
Up Next
6 ways to get better Wi-Fi
6

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by