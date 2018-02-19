Grumblies are $20 characters that will have a "tantrum" if you shake and aggravate them enough. International pricing for these toys have not been announced yet, but the $20 US price roughly converts to £15 or AU$25. It is unlikely that those will be the official prices should they arrive to those markets.
The Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals set turns the Rocket League video game into a real game of car soccer. A free app is used to control the cars in this $180 (roughly £130 or AU$230) set, scheduled for release this holiday.
The Hot Wheels AugMoto Augmented Reality Racing set combines a racing track with an app that shows you augmented-reality special effects during your races. You can see lightning, smoke and other enhancements while you zoom through the track.
There are whole sections of the Toy Fair devoted to artistic figurines representing characters from across the spectrum. Here you see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as created by the Good Smile Company.
The Pixel Photo 16 allows you to upload a photo you'd like to build into an arty looking panel like this from plastic pegs and instructions they'll send you. Size and prices can range up to $125 (roughly £90 or AU$160) for a 19x26-inch piece like this.