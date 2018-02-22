Have you ever tried that cognitive experiment where you try to speak while hearing your own voice repeated on delay in your ears? That's what Speech Breaker, coming out this fall for $20 (about £15 or AU$25) is. It's like Taboo meets the collapse of human communication. I couldn't do it.
The Ozobot Evo looks like a little mouse-like robot. You can code it by using a website or by drawing on paper with markers. The Evo sells by itself for $90 or £90. In Australia, it comes in a starter kit for AU$175.
Hasbro and Harmonix released DropMix last year. It looks like a card game and it kind of is one. But it's also a way you can mix music together with live DJ elements. New card sets are expected this year.
Monopoly: Cheaters Edition isn't electric, but it takes the classic game and turns it upside down. This version, coming this fall for $20 (about £15 or AU$25), encourages you to cheat. It even comes with its own handcuffs to punish you if you get caught.
Robotic pets are acting more real than ever: Hasbro's FurReal series continues with Ricky the Trick Lovin' Pup, which yelps, licks your face, has plenty of adorable motions, eats and pretend poops dog snacks. It's coming this August for $130 (about £90 or AU$165).
See like Iron Man in AR? Hasbro's "Avengers: Infinity War" helmet tie-in is actually a game. A phone goes in the visor, and the coded wrist wearable controls an augmented arm. You can test your aim in some shooting games.