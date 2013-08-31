Top-rated reviews of the week (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

From the Mini to the Mega and the Maxx, CNET's phone reviewers covered a lot of Terrain this week. You'll see. Also, an enthusiast compact inspired real enthusiasm in our ruthless camera expert, a luxury cruiser from Hyundai had a car editor waxing poetic, and a jaded laptop reviewer greeted an updated clamshell like an old friend. Is it something in the air?

HTC One Mini

A consistent performer with style to match, the HTC One Mini is an ideal midrange Android smartphone. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 II

The Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 II's combination of looks, speed, flexibility, and photo quality makes it a great choice for enthusiasts who can afford it. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

2014 Hyundai Equus

A big, powerful luxury cruiser, the 2014 Hyundai Equus competes very well among stalwarts in the segment, undercutting most in price, and offers some unique tech features to help the driver. And the sound system left its driver dreamy-eyed. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

G-Technology G-Dock Ev

The G-Technology G-Dock Ev and the two G-Drives that it contains introduce a new level of flexibility in external storage, and performance is fast. Read the G-review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Dong Ngo/CNET

Motorola Droid Maxx

If you can get past its steep price and can charge the battery without any problems -- which gives you the kind of crazy battery life you expect from a Droid -- the massive-screened Motorola Droid Maxx becomes Verizon's best Android smartphone. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop

Whether you're already noticing early signs of carpal tunnel syndrome or just want to get started on prevention, the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop is a cost-effective, well-thought-out keyboard-and-mouse combo designed to put a healthy posture at your fingertips. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

HP Pavilion TouchSmart 11z

HP revives an 11-inch favorite with the HP Pavilion TouchSmart 11z, but there are better performance-for-money deals to be had. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Panasonic TC-L50E60

At the right price for a very good picture, the Panasonic TC-L50E60 LED LCD is one of the best values available among midrange TVs. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3

If your budget is flexible, we'd go for a phone with a higher-resolution display, but the Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 is just about your only choice for a jumbo-screen phablet under $200. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

NEC Terrain

If you want a rugged AT&T handset, pick the sturdy though not stylish NEC Terrain. It's got microSD privacy encryption and you can take it in the shower. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? (I think so, Brain, but isn't Android 4.0 somewhat outdated? And is a loofah really a fruit?) Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Bing Weather

For those times when your Windows Phone device is closer than your window: Bing Weather is well worth the free download for its pretty, dead-simple design and comprehensive weather reports. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Screenshot by Sarah Mitroff/CNET

Contra: Evolution

Great for fans of the '80s original and anyone looking for side-scrolling run-and-gun action for Android, Contra: Evolution is well worth the 99 cents. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Screenshot by Jaymar Cabebe/CNET
