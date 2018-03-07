CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Loomo in robot mode

Loomo in scooter mode

Loomo side view

Loomo's head

Loomo's blue dot

Loomo's head sideview

Loomo in robot mode top view

Loomo with Intel RealSense

Loomo RealSense sensor

Loomo in action

Loomo power button and charge port

Loomo headlight and sensors

Loomo remote control

Loomo top view

  • dscf9205
    1
    of 14
  • dscf9200
    2
    of 14
  • dscf9169
    3
    of 14
  • dscf9207
    4
    of 14
  • dscf9184
    5
    of 14
  • dscf9158
    6
    of 14
  • dscf9185
    7
    of 14
  • dscf9180
    8
    of 14
  • dscf9181
    9
    of 14
  • dscf9195
    10
    of 14
  • dscf9177
    11
    of 14
  • dscf9178
    12
    of 14
  • dscf9163
    13
    of 14
  • dscf9160
    14
    of 14

Loomo is a Segway that doubles as a robot and a personal transporter. It's made by the company Ninebot which owns Segway.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More

In scooter mode, the Loomo is basically a Segway MiniPro.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More

The self-balancing scooter is much more robust and smooth to ride than a hoverboard.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More

With a push of the button atop the knee-rest, the Loomo transforms into a self-driving robot.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More

On Loomo's "head" is a display with a friendly blue circle. The robot uses cameras and sensors to pay attention to you.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More

On either side of the "head" are touch pads which act like a home button does on a phone.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More

The "head" can rotate to follow you around.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More

It uses an Intel RealSense sensor -- the black strip on the bottom -- to detect faces and bodies. This enables the Loomo's most promising feature: follow mode. Basically the robot follows behind you like a puppy dog.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More

The Loomo can take photos, record videos and talk.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More

It can reach speeds of up to 11 miles per hour.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More

On the bottom of its stem is a power button, battery indicator and charging port.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More

In the middle from top-to-bottom is the circular ultrasonic sensor and a headlight. To the left and right of these are two infrared sensors.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More

The Loomo can be controlled via a smartphone app. You can even type in words for the robot to speak.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More

For more about the Loomo check out our first look.

Caption by / Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET
Read More
1 of 14
|

This is what the Loomo Segway robot looks like

Published:
Up Next
Up close with the Glion Dolly foldi...
9

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by