Loomo is a Segway that doubles as a robot and a personal transporter. It's made by the company Ninebot which owns Segway.
In scooter mode, the Loomo is basically a Segway MiniPro.
The self-balancing scooter is much more robust and smooth to ride than a hoverboard.
With a push of the button atop the knee-rest, the Loomo transforms into a self-driving robot.
On Loomo's "head" is a display with a friendly blue circle. The robot uses cameras and sensors to pay attention to you.
On either side of the "head" are touch pads which act like a home button does on a phone.
The "head" can rotate to follow you around.
It uses an Intel RealSense sensor -- the black strip on the bottom -- to detect faces and bodies. This enables the Loomo's most promising feature: follow mode. Basically the robot follows behind you like a puppy dog.
The Loomo can take photos, record videos and talk.
It can reach speeds of up to 11 miles per hour.
On the bottom of its stem is a power button, battery indicator and charging port.
In the middle from top-to-bottom is the circular ultrasonic sensor and a headlight. To the left and right of these are two infrared sensors.
The Loomo can be controlled via a smartphone app. You can even type in words for the robot to speak.
