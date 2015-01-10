The most expensive gear at CES 2015 (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Kube: $1,100

Soundwall: $6,000

Torino Lamborghini 88 Tauri: $6,000

Lynx Smart Grill: $9,000

Miele Dual Fuel 48-inch range: $14,000

DWSLab XFAB 3D printer: $5,000

MarkForg3D Mark One: $5,500

3DP Unlimited 3DP1000 Large Format 3D Printer: $20,000

Mcor IRIS True Color 3D Printer: $54,000

Swans 2.8A front speakers: $42,000

LG 77EG9900: $25,000

Samsung 105-inch bendable TV: $120,000

  • 1
    of 12
  • 2
    of 12
  • lamborghini-88-tauri-dsc07626.jpg
    3
    of 12
  • 4
    of 12
  • 5
    of 12
  • dsc0086.jpg
    6
    of 12
  • 7
    of 12
  • 8
    of 12
  • 9
    of 12
  • hivi-speakers-ces-2015-001.jpg
    10
    of 12
  • 11
    of 12
  • 12
    of 12

Compared to the really pricey stuff at CES, $1,100 (that's like £730 or AU$1,360) isn't much. But when you think about the fact that the Kube cooler is basically just to keep beer cold and stream tunes, a $40 Coleman and an iPhone dock start looking pretty good.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read First Take

If you're into tech for art's sake, you probably won't mind paying $3,500 to $6,000 (roughly £2,300 to £3,940, or AU$4,300 to AU$7,400) for a Wi-Fi-connected display that provides what we used to call a "multimedia" experience back in the 20th century.

Caption by / Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET
Read First Take

The $6,000 (£4,000, $AU11,255) price tag on this phone has me wondering if we should call "Tauri" on Lamborghini. Sure, it's got a calfskin and stainless-steel build, a case that opens like a Lamborghini hood and a pair of expensive headphones, but for that money they better replace it after you drop it in the toilet.

Caption by / Photo by Dan Graziano/CNET
$11,255.00 Typical Price
Read First Take
See Prices

Lynx's expensive series of Smart Grills are enough to give lesser grills an inferiority complex. Beauty and brains will run you $7,500 (36-inch), $6,000 (30-inch) and a $9,000 (42-inch), but I suppose that's what a voice-controlled, app-driven grill costs in 2015. (That's roughly AU$9,300 to just over AU$11,000 or £4,900 to about £6,000.) For that money it should come with Grillbots.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read Full Review

I can't wait until an episode of "House Hunters" has a couple who don't just want stainless-steel appliances but decide that this $14,000 (about £9,300, AU$17,300) Wi-Fi-enabled, preprogrammed, duel-fuel range is essential for their $100,000 fixer. It's a pity that, for that 14 grand, you can't just order "bake brownies" when you leave and come home to yummy chocolateness. Maybe next year.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Most "mainstream" 3D printers run less than $3,000, but it's still a new enough technology that innovation costs. The XFAB layers resin rather than the more common plastic filaments; that advancement will run you $5,000 (about £3,315, AU$6,190).

Caption by / Photo by Dong Ngo/CNET

Being first costs: the Mark One is one of the first composite 3D printers capable of reinforcing printed objects with continuous carbon fiber, Kevlar or fiberglass. After paying $5,500 (around £3640, AU$6,800) you can use it to print a bulletproof wallet.

Caption by / Photo by Dong Ngo/CNET

Large format and high volume is expensive for any type of printer, but at least with the $20,000 (about £13,225, AU$24,750) 3DP1000 you can print yourself a tiny house to live in.

Caption by / Photo by Dong Ngo/CNET

As I said before, new tech can be pricey. But for the cutting-edge capability of printing 3D in full color using plain paper you'll have to shell out $54,000 (£35,715, AU$66,820) for the Iris. If you forgo color, you can get a monochrome bargain for $34,000 (£22,500, AU$42,000).

Caption by / Photo by Dong Ngo/CNET

It's insane how expensive some of the audiophile equipment costs, though much of it is driven by form as well as function. These speakers are just an example of the myriad options available on and off the show floor: close to $42,000 (that's equivalent to AU$52,000 or just under £28,000) for the pair.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

LG has the "small" bendable TV -- its OLED screen goes from curved to flat and back again at the touch of a button -- with what promises to be an outsized price. It's supposed to be available in 2015, and while the price is as-yet unknown, the flat model currently costs $25,000 (£20,000, about AU$31,000). You do the math.

Caption by / Photo by Screen capture by Lori Grunin/CNET
Read First Take

And last, but not cheap, I give you the as-yet unnamed Samsung 105-inch bendable TV. Still a prototype at CES but expected to ship in 2015, this will be not just huge, but costly. The flat version of this TV runs about $120,000, and the bendy model is supposed to cost $260,000. Wait till your toddler finds the button to toggle the curvature.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read First Take
1 of 12
|

The most expensive gear at CES 2015 (pictures)

Published:
Up Next
The best new wireless Bluetooth hea...
23

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by