The most expensive gear at CES 2015 (pictures)

Compared to the really pricey stuff at CES, $1,100 (that's like £730 or AU$1,360) isn't much. But when you think about the fact that the Kube cooler is basically just to keep beer cold and stream tunes, a $40 Coleman and an iPhone dock start looking pretty good.
If you're into tech for art's sake, you probably won't mind paying $3,500 to $6,000 (roughly £2,300 to £3,940, or AU$4,300 to AU$7,400) for a Wi-Fi-connected display that provides what we used to call a "multimedia" experience back in the 20th century.
The $6,000 (£4,000, $AU11,255) price tag on this phone has me wondering if we should call "Tauri" on Lamborghini. Sure, it's got a calfskin and stainless-steel build, a case that opens like a Lamborghini hood and a pair of expensive headphones, but for that money they better replace it after you drop it in the toilet.
Lynx's expensive series of Smart Grills are enough to give lesser grills an inferiority complex. Beauty and brains will run you $7,500 (36-inch), $6,000 (30-inch) and a $9,000 (42-inch), but I suppose that's what a voice-controlled, app-driven grill costs in 2015. (That's roughly AU$9,300 to just over AU$11,000 or £4,900 to about £6,000.) For that money it should come with Grillbots.
I can't wait until an episode of "House Hunters" has a couple who don't just want stainless-steel appliances but decide that this $14,000 (about £9,300, AU$17,300) Wi-Fi-enabled, preprogrammed, duel-fuel range is essential for their $100,000 fixer. It's a pity that, for that 14 grand, you can't just order "bake brownies" when you leave and come home to yummy chocolateness. Maybe next year.
Most "mainstream" 3D printers run less than $3,000, but it's still a new enough technology that innovation costs. The XFAB layers resin rather than the more common plastic filaments; that advancement will run you $5,000 (about £3,315, AU$6,190).
Being first costs: the Mark One is one of the first composite 3D printers capable of reinforcing printed objects with continuous carbon fiber, Kevlar or fiberglass. After paying $5,500 (around £3640, AU$6,800) you can use it to print a bulletproof wallet.
As I said before, new tech can be pricey. But for the cutting-edge capability of printing 3D in full color using plain paper you'll have to shell out $54,000 (£35,715, AU$66,820) for the Iris. If you forgo color, you can get a monochrome bargain for $34,000 (£22,500, AU$42,000).
It's insane how expensive some of the audiophile equipment costs, though much of it is driven by form as well as function. These speakers are just an example of the myriad options available on and off the show floor: close to $42,000 (that's equivalent to AU$52,000 or just under £28,000) for the pair.
LG has the "small" bendable TV -- its OLED screen goes from curved to flat and back again at the touch of a button -- with what promises to be an outsized price. It's supposed to be available in 2015, and while the price is as-yet unknown, the flat model currently costs $25,000 (£20,000, about AU$31,000). You do the math.
And last, but not cheap, I give you the as-yet unnamed Samsung 105-inch bendable TV. Still a prototype at CES but expected to ship in 2015, this will be not just huge, but costly. The flat version of this TV runs about $120,000, and the bendy model is supposed to cost $260,000. Wait till your toddler finds the button to toggle the curvature.