Canon EOS M50

Stuck in the middle

Articulated

Mic input

Popup flash

Grip side

Canon EOS M50

It comes in black or white

Canon EOS M50 without lens

Canon's EOS M50 is roughly the size of its compact dSLR, the EOS Rebel SL2/200D.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Pricewise, the M50 sits in Canon's mirrorless lineup between the M100 and the M6, though some of its capabilities outpace the M6. The top controls, though, are simplified with no exposure compensation dial.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

The back controls are identical to the M6, though, and the M50 builds in the EVF that's optional on the M6.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Another difference between the M50 and the M6 is the display: The M6's flips up/tilts down, while the M50 has a more traditional flip-out-and-over LCD.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Like the M6, the M50 has a mic input.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Since the camera has an EVF and more of a dSLR-like configuration, the flash is similar to that of the Rebel series rather than off to the side as on the M6.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

The USB and HDMI connectors sit on the grip side, where it'd be nice to have the SD card slot instead. 

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

The view from above.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

This is white.

Caption by / Photo by Canon
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Canon
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com
The Canon EOS M50's design offers no surprises

