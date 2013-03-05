CNET también está disponible en español.

Motorola Solutions' AME 2000, a security-hardened Android phone. Here, you can see the management screen for the phone's encryption mechanisms. The phone was being shown off to the public at RSA 2013.
Caption by / Photo by Seth Rosenblatt/CNET
One of the unique features in the AME 2000 is the CRYPTR micro, a Motorola-designed chip that's the size of a microSD card. It provides a heightened level of encryption, good enough for the National Security Administration, and it fits into the AME 2000's standard microSD slot.
Caption by / Photo by Seth Rosenblatt/CNET
The CRYPTR micro provides the phone with high-end encryption, including physical security mechanisms; a hardware-based random number generator for secure key creation; full NSA Suite B support; and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated for U.S. Federal government uses.
Caption by / Photo by Seth Rosenblatt/CNET
The AME 2000 home screen looks like a normal, unskinned Android device, which intentionally belies the phone's security features.
Caption by / Photo by Seth Rosenblatt/CNET
In addition to your standard Android security screen, the AME 2000 requires a second password to access its encryption features.
Caption by / Photo by Seth Rosenblatt/CNET
The AME 2000 can perform "normal" phone functions, but you can also choose to use voice or SMS over a secure connection.
Caption by / Photo by Seth Rosenblatt/CNET
Secure SMS is available as well, although as with the secure voice calling, it requires both the sender and the recipient to be using AME 2000 phones. The red icon on the taskbar turns white when a secure connection has been established.
Caption by / Photo by Seth Rosenblatt/CNET
|

The AME 2000, one of the world's most secure phones (pictures)

