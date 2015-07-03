The 8 best new titles from DC Comics

DC Comics recently
shook up the status quo following the reality-bending Convergence event. (I wrote more about comics crossovers and continuity here.)
In the aftermath, the venerable comics publisher has launched a slew of new and revamped monthly titles, all starting from Issue 1. Here are the titles I found the most promising, so check them out because the second issues are coming very soon.
It may not be a patch on Grant Morrison's or Mark Waid's JLA of yore, but Bryan Hitch has teamed with a whole slew of artists on the relaunch of JLA, and there's no better place to see Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash and other DC Comics mainstays throw down with supervillains on an epic scale with cinematic, blockbuster vision.
The first issue teases an ongoing plot with multiple Supermans in various dimensions all unable to stop a mysterious catastrophic event.
The best part is it's totally self-contained, so there's no need to pick up all the characters' solo series to stay across exactly what's happening.