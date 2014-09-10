Superskinny Windows Phone: Yezz Billy 4.7 (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Yezz Billy 4.7 has got to be the thinnest Windows Phone we've seen yet. Now, skinny isn't everything, but it is surprising just how thin and light this phone is.
The Billy 4.7 -- and yes, that's "Billy" after Bill Gates -- has a 0.28-inch-thick (7.2mm) profile.
Apart from its depth, the handset also seeks to impress with a 13-megapixel camera and off-contract price tag of US $250.
In addition, you get a choice of three soft-touch backplates right out of the box: blue, red, and white.
