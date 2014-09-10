CNET también está disponible en español.

The Yezz Billy 4.7 has got to be the thinnest Windows Phone we've seen yet. Now, skinny isn't everything, but it is surprising just how thin and light this phone is.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
The Billy 4.7 -- and yes, that's "Billy" after Bill Gates -- has a 0.28-inch-thick (7.2mm) profile.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Apart from its depth, the handset also seeks to impress with a 13-megapixel camera and off-contract price tag of US $250.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
In addition, you get a choice of three soft-touch backplates right out of the box: blue, red, and white.

Find out even more about the Yezz Billy 4.7 here.

Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Superskinny Windows Phone: Yezz Billy 4.7 (pictures)

Published:
